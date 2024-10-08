Author’s Preface :

Some readers might think I’m suggesting that it's impossible to know anything for sure. That’s not quite the point. I believe there are things we can know with confidence, things we struggle to figure out but may eventually understand, and a whole other category of mysteries we may never resolve. I have christened this the Tripartite Division of Knowledge. It helps me clarify where we are with what we know and what we’re still chasing.

This is in response to the view that there are no fact, only interpretations. There are lots of facts, but a lot of interpretation.

In this essay, I’ll take you through my three categories: things we know, things we can figure out with effort, and the stuff that will likely remain beyond our grasp.

Introduction :

In daily life, we encounter a range of knowledge: some things are obvious and straightforward, others are tough but can be figured out, and some questions seem destined to stay unsolved. Navigating this landscape requires a clear understanding of where certainty ends, where the real work begins, and where mysteries loom large.

I’ve divided these into three categories—what we know, what we can figure out, and what may be unknowable. This framework isn’t just for the philosophical or the scientific; it applies to everyday experience, to the practical and the complex alike.

Discussion :

1. What We Know

This category covers things we don’t really need to debate—facts and truths that are established, observable, or immediately knowable in everyday life. They’re the solid ground we all stand on.

Turning on a Light : When you flip a switch, the light comes on. Barring any electrical problems, this is a reliable, everyday certainty.

Boiling Water : Heat water to 100°C at sea level, and it will boil. This is a fact of nature that doesn’t change.

Rain Outside : When you step outside and feel rain, there’s no need to question it—you know it’s raining because you can see, hear, and feel it.

Making a Purchase: You hand over cash or a card at the store, and you get your product. It’s a straightforward, understandable transaction.

These are basic examples, but they show that much of our daily experience is built on things we can confidently rely on. We depend on this sort of knowledge for survival. Our species depends on it for survival.

2. What We Can Figure Out

Here we’re dealing with problems that take more effort, knowledge, and time. They aren’t obvious at first, but with enough study and research, they may eventually lead to understanding. This category often contains the tough nuts we need to crack.

Understanding the Genetic Basis of Diseases : We know that genes play a big role in diseases like cancer, but exactly how each gene mutation contributes is still being worked out. Advances in genetics and medical research are bringing us closer to personalized treatments.

Fusion Energy : Fusion has the potential to revolutionize energy production, but creating a viable fusion reactor has remained out of reach. However, progress in plasma physics and engineering suggests that this problem might be solvable in time.

Mapping the Ocean Floor : Despite all our technology, we’ve explored only a fraction of the ocean floor. As deep-sea exploration tools improve, we may eventually create a detailed map of the entire seabed.

Predicting Earthquakes : While we can’t predict earthquakes with precision yet, advances in seismology and machine learning may eventually allow for more accurate forecasting in the future.

Space Travel Beyond Mars : Sending humans to planets beyond Mars is a massive challenge, but it’s not impossible. With continued developments in propulsion and life support systems, deep space travel could be within reach.

Regenerative Medicine : Stem cell research and tissue engineering are advancing rapidly. One day, we might be able to regrow organs or tissues damaged by injury or disease.

Artificial Photosynthesis: Scientists are working on mimicking natural photosynthesis to produce renewable fuels. While it’s still in development, it holds promise as a sustainable energy solution.

These problems aren’t resolved yet, but they’re not out of reach. Continued research, technological advances, and collaboration may lead to breakthroughs.

3. What We Might Never Know

Now we come to the third category: mysteries that might remain unsolvable. These are the deep questions that, no matter how much we explore or hypothesize, may always be beyond human understanding.

The Origin of the Universe : Even with the Big Bang theory, the question of why the universe exists at all or what preceded it may be something we never fully understand.

The Nature of Time : We can measure time and use it in calculations, but what time really is remains a mystery. Is it an inherent property of the universe, or just a construct of our minds? That might never be fully answered.

How Consciousness Arises : We can study brain activity and understand neural networks, but the experience of being conscious—what it feels like to be aware—might remain a mystery. It’s possible that this question is beyond the reach of science or philosophy.

The Existence of Parallel Universes : Some theories suggest that other universes exist, but without any way to observe or interact with them, we might never know for sure.

What Happens After Death: While various religions and philosophies offer answers, what actually happens after death remains one of the ultimate unknowns. It may be a mystery we can’t solve with the tools available to us.

These are questions that might stay out of our grasp forever. While they’re fascinating to think about, we may need to accept that some things are beyond human comprehension.

Summary :

In life, we face three types of knowledge. There are the certainties—the things we can rely on and know without question. Then, there are the challenges—problems that are difficult but may be solved with enough time and effort. Finally, there are the mysteries—questions that may always remain beyond us.

This Tripartite Division of Knowledge gives us a practical way to think about the limits and possibilities of understanding. Some things we can know, some we’ll have to work hard to figure out, and some we might have to accept as unknowable. It’s a helpful way to map the terrain of what we understand about the world, while reminding us that some mysteries may never be resolved.