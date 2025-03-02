184,232 views Feb 26, 2025 1 product

It's time to revisit the ancient Egyptian Vase Scan Project - a lot has happened in 2024, and even more is planned for 2025. These tiny, ancient, amazing artifacts are changing history. Scans and analysis has shown some of them to be incredibly precise, meticulously, elegantly and mathematically designed, with that design being immaculately executed in ridiculously hard types of igneous rock. My initial vase scan videos and the project has generated considerable response, and this video is meant to be a comprehensive overview of the project and topic so far, a response to some of the main criticisms of the work, and an update on what happened in 2024 - which included getting into museums to scan artifacts with impeccable provenance (spoiler, they're precise too!). Many thanks to my patrons and supporters, as well as to the dedicated people working as part of the Vase Scan Team. Particular thanks to Adam Young and his newly created nonprofit Artifact Foundation (

) that is driving a lot of this work going forward. Check out the links to all the articles and videos mentioned, as well as the chapters, timestamps, below. *Note: The figures of the modern, granite made vase vs the ancient vase (timestamp ~ 1:43:53 have been updated by a better analysis (more accurate centering). I will publish the new data on my website, but cliff notes, the ancient example is still multiple times more precise, if not quite an order of magnitude. Please consider supporting UnchartedX via the value for value model at https://unchartedx.com/support ! Thanks