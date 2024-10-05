Share this post“The Stench is Unbearable”: Dead Bodies Piling Up, FEMA Abandons NC Residents Amid Hurricane Heleneephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther“The Stench is Unbearable”: Dead Bodies Piling Up, FEMA Abandons NC Residents Amid Hurricane Helene Status Coup NewsMike ZimmerOct 05, 20241Share this post“The Stench is Unbearable”: Dead Bodies Piling Up, FEMA Abandons NC Residents Amid Hurricane Heleneephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share1Share this post“The Stench is Unbearable”: Dead Bodies Piling Up, FEMA Abandons NC Residents Amid Hurricane Heleneephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
This and other first person accounts offer a stark contrast to the mainstream media reports. Government is failing to govern. Those in charge of disaster relief response responding in ways that hamper and impede a sensible, effective response.