The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place at this time. The west would have you believe this is a fly over event, a forgettable thing taking place of little importance. The truth is, this forum is far larger and more important than the similar event in Davos where western leaders put fourth their agendas of world domination and apocalyptic visions of the future. With the SPIEF hosting BRICS it is clear that the direction of international order is changing. It is the international neighborhood planning and gathering, working together and progressing leaving the US and west isolated and left out. This is THE place to be on the international stage and I can guarantee you most Americans and westerners have never heard of it. My friends there is a new season upon us and despite the US and west keeping its people in the dark and withholding information, this season is bringing a change. There are new leaders taking the stage and economically this spells doom for the west. It does not have to be this way. It is not that the US is not allowed to be a member of BRICS, it is that the US does not wish to be. The American position is simply, "Either we are in control and supreme or it is an enemy and threat." In essence, the US is not content simply sitting at the world wide economic table, it wishes to head it and if this is not possible then you have lost favor with the US. This is why the world is leaving America and allies behind, and you may not feel it now, but I promise you, you will feel the ripples in the wallet very soon.