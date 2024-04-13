Share this postThe speech by Yanis Varoufakis on Palestine that German police bannedephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe speech by Yanis Varoufakis on Palestine that German police banned DiEM25 159K subscribersMike ZimmerApr 13, 20241Share this postThe speech by Yanis Varoufakis on Palestine that German police bannedephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare1Share this postThe speech by Yanis Varoufakis on Palestine that German police bannedephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare