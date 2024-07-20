Alastair Crooke

Source: Al Mayadeen English - 17 Jul 2024 00:53

Everything now changes: The image of a bloodied Trump pumping his fist in the air, and mouthing the words “fight” -- as Secret Service agents hustled him off the stage -- is set to become the iconic image of the year; possibly even of the decade. Now add blood and bullets to the mix, and the mixture becomes thunderous.

Like it or not, Trump’s political instincts caught the moment. He surged up, strong and defiant. This will resonate powerfully amongst Americans who appreciate strength. Biden, by contrast, has assumed the role of ‘unifier-in-chief’. The former campaign to dislodge Biden is now a faded dream; the various contenders can see plainly the pointlessness of such a course. They are postponing their hopes to another era.