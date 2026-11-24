The whole idea of text and computation yielding thought is unlikely at best, and ascribing thought, still less consciousness, to LLM generative AI is just plain silly.

Preface

This is an opinion piece, but I believe a cogent one. Its thesis is simply stated: in English, as the word is actually used, thinking implies consciousness, and no arrangement of mathematics applied to text fragments, however elaborate the matrices or however fluent the output, produces thinking. The claim that it does is not a bold scientific hypothesis awaiting confirmation; it is a category mistake dressed in benchmark tables. Some few scholars, mostly in artificial intelligence, maintain otherwise. Their doing so is itself instructive, for it is a clear instance of what I have called cognitive entrapment: the condition of a thinker who has settled so completely into one mode of explanation that the need to reconsider it never even occurs to him. In the vernacular, they need to give their heads a shake.

I write as one who has read the biologists, the neuroscientists, and the animal behaviourists over some five or six decades, long before generative AI appeared. Their subject matter is mind in its native habitat. On the question addressed here, they have by far the more compelling case, if only they would trouble to make it.

Introduction

It seems rather ludicrous that anyone should suppose that a large language model is conscious. Yet the view is abroad, and it deserves a plain answer rather than a courteous evasion. The argument offered here has three strands.

The first is linguistic. The words "think" and "thought," in ordinary English usage, entail a conscious subject. To think is to be someone having thoughts; strip away the consciousness and nothing recognizable as thinking remains. The second is biological. Animals think, and they process no text; human beings alone use text, and only recently at that. A theory that equates thought with computation over tokenized text therefore fails against the animal data in both directions at once. The third is procedural. Those who defend the equation have not met their burden of proof; they have offered impressive engineering and near silence on the philosophical question.

The conclusion follows: ascribing thought, still less consciousness, to LLM generative AI is just plain silly. The remainder of this piece defends that judgment under the heading of Discussion, then summarizes.

Discussion

The words settle the matter

In English, as it is actually spoken, "thinking" implies a thinker: someone consciously entertained by what passes through his mind. When we say a man thought about his late father, or thought twice before signing the lease, we do not mean that a sequence of symbols was transformed according to rules inside him. We mean that something was it like to be him in that moment: a summer afternoon, a worry, a memory surfacing unbidden. The word "think," in any normal reading, carries consciousness with it, the way "rain" carries water. A use of the word without consciousness is not a subtler sense of the word; it is a departure from it.

The word "intelligence" is more elastic, and that elasticity has been quietly exploited. Calling a machine "intelligent" redefines a word that, in ordinary speech, picks out an aptitude of living creatures: the crow that fashions a tool, the child who grasps the joke, the colleague who sees the flaw in the plan before anyone states it. Whatever the machine does, it does not do that. It performs bounded calculations over fragments of text: sigmoid functions, attention weights, matrix products. To say "artificial" is to admit the difference even while blurring it. One can concede that a minority of speakers, pressed in conversation, would extend the word; ordinary loose talk of this kind ("the thermostat knows it is cold") is familiar, and it has never been taken literally by anyone except in the conduct of an argument that needs it to be.

It takes a fair quantity of mental gymnastics to claim that matrix algebra plus text yields thought, and most people, asked plainly, would call that claim silly. So it is.

Text is not the measure of the world

The strongest consideration is not philosophical but biological. Consider what animals do. A dog reading a doorway, a crow solving a novel problem, an octopus opening a jar: none of this is text processing, and all of it is intelligent in the ordinary sense. Conversely, only human beings use text at all. It is a late, thin, culturally transmitted notation, a few thousand years old, riding atop a biological continuity of mind hundreds of millions of years deep. A view that equates thought with computation on text must hold either that animals do not think (absurd, and contrary to everything the behavioural and cognitive sciences have established; cf. Griffin, 2001; Bekoff, 2002) or that text processing is present in the dog and the crow invisibly (doubly absurd, since the dog processes no text whatever).

This is why the evolutionary biologists, the neuroscientists, and the animal behaviourists, were they inclined to enter the fray, would likely have the more compelling case. Their subject matter is thought in its native habitat: a nervous system with a body, a history of evolutionary inheritance, pain and appetite and attentiveness. Nothing in that picture resembles matrix algebra applied to tokens. The resemblance between an LLM's output and thought is a resemblance of surfaces only: mimicry of a remarkable and often useful sort, but mimicry all the same. However good the mimicry, the thing imitated is nowhere to be found in the machinery. A simulation of a hurricane does not wet the carpet; a simulation of thought does not think.

The limits of the philosophical arguments, and why they are not needed

The classical philosophical literature points in the same direction. Searle's Chinese room argument (1980) remains the best known: a man who manipulates Chinese symbols by rule, without understanding a word of the language, does not thereby understand Chinese; and symbol manipulation is all the computer does. The argument has its difficulties, chiefly of exposition. Searle, like most philosophers, has seldom had the gift of saying things simply, and simply really means clearly. That fault is chronic in the discipline. But the case defended here does not rest on Searle or on any single philosopher; numerous others have made kindred arguments (e.g., Dreyfus, 1972; Nagel, 1974; Penrose, 1989), and, more recently, critics within the language-technology field itself have argued that fluent text is evidence of nothing more than fluent text (Bender et al., 2021; Bender & Koller, 2020; Marcus & Davis, 2019). Ordinary usage, animal minds, and the simulation fallacy together carry the argument without recourse to any thought experiment at all.

Cognitive entrapment among the few

Who, then, defends the equation of text-plus-computation with thinking? A small company of scholars, concentrated mostly in artificial intelligence and adjacent fields. That intelligent and accomplished people hold this view is not evidence for it; it is a textbook illustration of how scholarship can go wrong in a characteristic way.

Cognitive entrapment is not simply the resistance to alternatives. It is that the need to reconsider one's framework never even occurs to the entrapped thinker: the space of alternatives is not visible from where he stands. It operates upstream of confirmation bias and belief perseverance, shaping evidence-gathering itself, so that no disconfirming evidence arrives in a form the framework registers as relevant. Intelligence is no protection and may deepen the condition; the brighter the researcher, the more skillfully he executes the dominant mode, and the more reward he reaps per unit of entrapment.

The mechanism in the present case is visible in miniature. Because a benchmark score can be measured, and human understanding cannot, the benchmark score quietly becomes understanding: the operational proxy replaces the referent (cf. Mitchell & Krakauer, 2023, for a statement of the view here criticized). Add to this the Eliza effect, the deep human propensity to over-read meaning into fluent verbal output (Weizenbaum, 1976; Turkle, 2011), now operating on the researchers themselves and laundered through tables of numbers, and the entrapped condition is complete. A few scholars holding a silly view does not make the view less silly; it merely illustrates that scholars, like anyone else, can be captured by a paradigm.

Sceptics of these researchers' claims need not deny the engineering. The models are genuinely useful, the mathematics is genuinely clever, and the outputs can genuinely inform. One can admire all of that and remain clear-eyed: it is text very cleverly rearranged. The word "think" belongs to creatures, not to tokens.

Summary

The argument of this piece is threefold:

1 - in ordinary English "thinking" entails consciousness; redefining the word to fit a machine is a manoeuvre available to a minority of speakers only, and ordinary loose usage is not a counterexample.

2 - the biological evidence runs flatly against the equation: animals think without text, and human thought is only partly and recently bound up with text, so computation over tokenized text can be neither necessary nor sufficient for thought.

3 - the small body of scholars who assert the equation have met the burden of proof with engineering results that are silent on the philosophical question, and their persistence in the claim is best explained by cognitive entrapment, the paradigm-capture in which the need to reconsider one's framework never arises. The simulation of a thing is not the thing. Mimicry of thought, however fluent, is not thought.

The whole idea of text and computation yielding thought is unlikely at best, and ascribing thought, still less consciousness, to LLM generative AI is just plain silly.

References

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Bender, E. M., & Koller, A. (2020). Climbing towards NLU: On meaning, form, and understanding in the age of data. In Proceedings of the 58th Annual Meeting of the Association for Computational Linguistics (pp. 5185–5198). Association for Computational Linguistics. https://doi.org/10.18653/v1/2020.acl-main.463

Bender, E. M., Gebru, T., McMillan-Major, A., & Shmitchell, S. (2021). On the dangers of stochastic parrots: Can language models be too big? In Proceedings of the 2021 ACM Conference on Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency (pp. 610–623). ACM. https://doi.org/10.1145/3442188.3445922

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