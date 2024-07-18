April 15 2016

by Matt Kennard (Author)

4.2 4.2 out of 5 stars

'Kennard reports with devastating precision.' Naomi Klein While working at theFinancial Times, investigative journalist Matt Kennard uncovered a scam - a deception and rip-off of immense proportions. From slanging matches with Henry Kissinger to afternoon coffees with the man who captured Che Guevara, Kennard's unbridled access over four years to the crème de la crème of the global elite left him with only one conclusion: the world as we know it is run by a squad of cigar-smoking men with big guns, big cash and a reach much too close to home. But, through encounters with high-profile opponents of the racket, such as Thom Yorke, Damon Albarn, Gael García Bernal and others, Kennard shows that human decency remains. Now it's time for the world's citizens to also uncover the racket.