1. The World is a Biscuit, and Everything is its Crumbs

1.1 The world is everything that is the case, except on Tuesdays when it is everything that refuses to be the case.

1.2 The world is the totality of facts, not things, which means your sock drawer is a fact but your socks themselves are questionable entities.

1.3 Facts in logical space are like pigeons in a park: they organize themselves with great precision, but you have no idea how or why.

1.4 A proposition is a picture of reality, much like a badly drawn horse still suggests "horse-ness" even when it resembles an armadillo.

1.5 Propositions can be true or false, much like Schrödinger’s cat, except we don’t need a box to make the confusion complete.

1.6 The limits of my language are the limits of my world, which explains why I cannot buy a sandwich in a language I do not speak.

1.7 Whereof one cannot speak, thereof one must gesture wildly and hope for the best.

2. The Logical Structure of Lobsters and Other Unruly Propositions

2.1 A proposition is like a lobster in that it has a hard shell of logic but can move sideways in meaning.

2.2 The structure of reality is reflected in the structure of language, except when poets get involved.

2.3 If a proposition makes no sense, it is not a proper proposition, but rather a misplaced haiku or a failed attempt at French existentialism.

2.4 A sentence that means nothing is the linguistic equivalent of a soufflé that refuses to rise—it has collapsed under the weight of its own ambitions.

2.5 We must pass over in silence what we cannot logically construct, or at least distract ourselves with a hobby, such as knitting or amateur taxidermy.

3. Logic is a Rigid but Well-Meaning Butler

3.1 Logic must take care of itself, like an aristocrat who never notices that his butler does all the real work.

3.2 If a lion could talk, we wouldn’t understand it, but if a parrot could philosophize, it would probably be insufferable.

3.3 Logical space is where facts stretch out like cats in sunbeams, each occupying its own spot without unnecessary overlap.

3.4 A tautology says nothing and yet is true—like a motivational poster in an office that nobody reads but everyone agrees with.

3.5 A contradiction says everything and yet is false—like an advertisement promising both "new and improved" and "the same great taste."

3.6 The logic of the world is not something that can be spoken, but it does hum a tune if you listen closely enough.

4. The Name of a Thing is Not the Thing, but Try Telling That to a Dog

4.1 Naming things does not capture their essence; otherwise, calling my neighbor "Lord of the Cosmos" would have more significant legal consequences.

4.2 The structure of language misleads us into philosophical confusion, much like the structure of a bad map misleads us into a lake.

4.3 Language is an old ladder full of missing rungs, and yet we keep climbing, pretending it reaches the sky.

4.4 There are no genuine philosophical problems, only linguistic knots, which can often be undone by a well-placed joke or an unexpected pie to the face.

5. Meaning is a Wobbly Jelly, and We Must Wiggle Accordingly

5.1 A proposition can picture reality, but only in the way a caricature pictures a person—by exaggerating the important bits and forgetting the ears.

5.2 Language works through rules, but these rules are not absolute, much like the rules of a board game played by small, quarrelsome children.

5.3 The meaning of a word is its use in the language, which is why if you misuse a word long enough, people will eventually nod and pretend it makes sense.

5.4 Understanding is like riding a bicycle: once you get the balance right, it seems obvious, but before that, everything is scraped knees and confusion.

6. We Have Reached the Peak, and There is Nothing Here But a Goat

6.1 Mathematics is a precise tool for describing things we don’t understand, like a perfectly calibrated device for measuring nonsense.

6.2 What can be shown cannot be said, much like how a magician never explains a trick but instead vanishes in a puff of philosophical ambiguity.

6.3 Ethics cannot be put into words, which is why every ethical debate sounds like two people arguing about the proper way to interpret a vague dream.

6.4 Mysticism is not nonsense, but it is like trying to smell a color—there may be something there, but not in any way that can be explained at dinner parties.

7. The Last Step Off the Ladder

7.1 My words are like a ladder; now that you have climbed it, you must throw it away.

7.2 Or keep it and use it for something else, like reaching high shelves or propping up a wobbly table.

7.3 In any case, we are done here. Goodbye.