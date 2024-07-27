Preface

Me and the Missus

I was discussing with my wife this morning just why it is that we want to argue with people with differing views, and I realized that I did not really understand why we personally, and people in general, want to do that. I decided to research the topic with ChatGPT 4.0.

I Know Enough to Know That I Know Nothing

My training was in developmental psychology, with training in graduate school, but only a little in social psychology (such dismal fields). This essay somewhat overlaps with what I formally studied. I am old and have read a lot since my student days, sometimes on similar topics.

Based on my current and limited understanding of the world, the essay seems to be basically sound. It should at least provide grounds for reflection. On the other hand, it is an article of faith with me that we are frequently mistaken, or as I prefer to say, full of bovine excrement (this may be a family Substack).

I try to justify using a Chatbot instead of doing things the hard way.

Now I realize ChatGPT often gives incorrect answers, but on the other hand, I may have noticed this tendency in humans (of course this could not possibly apply to me, could it?). In any case, the references in the bibliography all exist and the essay makes sense to me.

Furthermore, regarding the accuracy of information from ChatGPT 4.0 and from people, both can be wrong, and both can be correct. It is pretty hard to say whether people or LLM AI have a better track record in this regard. It is pretty clear that people have differing and contradictory opinions, and where opinions truly contradict, where they cannot be qualified and harmonized, they cannot all be correct. Nor does it follow that any are correct.

LLM AI such as ChatGPT produce output from machine readable parts of this body of contradictory and often erroneous opinion (I will not dignify it with the phrase “body of knowledge.”) Sometimes LLM AI confabulate, “hallucinate”, inventing things out of whole cloth. ChatGPT 4.o seems to be less likely to do this than earlier versions; it seems generally more reliable.

Robert Tells a Good Story

Years ago my co-worker Robert and I were having coffee, and I gave him my view of the world on a particular topic, 9/11. He disagreed. I said that many professionals I had consulted also interpreted things the way I did. His response was that "a lot of people could tell a good story," the implication being that although they could tell a story that sounded convincing, it did not follow that the story was correct. In other words, I was full of bovine excrement.

Robert's caution has stuck in my mind for several decades. I have long thought about the characteristics of “a good story.” It is a little more complex than you might think, and it really comes down to aspects of both epistemology and psychology.

By the way, Robert told some pretty good stories at times himself but sometimes I caught him out.

ChatGPT 4.o Simulates Self-reflection

I had ChatGPT 4.o critique its own work and included this as Appendix A - Caveats and Objections. Make of it what you will. Some of it seems reasonable, some of it really ignores the fundamental premise of the essay: why we are so wedded to our own views yet sometimes follow the herd. So, even LLM AI do not agree with themselves. Whatdaya expect? Is my tongue stuck in my cheek?

Oh yeah, as usual, caveat lector.

A Picture, Apropos of Absolutely Nothing

(But It Is Nice To Have A Picture Isn’t It?)

The Psychology of Belief and Social Harmony

The human inclination to always want to be right, to argue over differences in belief, to sever relationships with those who disagree, and to seek out like-minded individuals has deep psychological and evolutionary roots. This essay explores the psychological mechanisms behind these behaviors, their evolutionary advantages, the paradoxical tendencies to both argue and conform within social groups, and the consequences of beliefs for actions.

Psychological Mechanisms

Cognitive Dissonance and Confirmation Bias

Cognitive dissonance theory posits that individuals experience psychological discomfort when they hold contradictory beliefs or when their actions contradict their beliefs. To alleviate this discomfort, people are motivated to reduce inconsistencies through various means, such as changing their beliefs, acquiring new information, or minimizing the importance of the inconsistency (Festinger, 1957). Confirmation bias further exacerbates this tendency by leading individuals to favor information that confirms their preexisting beliefs and to dismiss or undervalue information that contradicts them (Nickerson, 1998).

Social Identity Theory

Social identity theory explains that individuals derive part of their self-concept from their membership in social groups (Tajfel & Turner, 1979). When these groups are central to one's identity, disagreement with others can be perceived as a threat to the self. This threat can trigger defensive mechanisms, such as arguing to defend one's beliefs or ostracizing those with differing views to protect the integrity of the group.

Evolutionary Psychology

From an evolutionary perspective, these behaviors may have conferred survival advantages. Human ancestors who belonged to cohesive groups were more likely to survive and reproduce than those who were isolated. Group cohesion often depended on shared beliefs and norms, which facilitated cooperation and reduced conflict within the group (Boyd & Richerson, 2009).

Evolutionary Advantages

Group Cohesion and Survival

Groups with strong cohesion and shared beliefs were more likely to defend against external threats, share resources, and provide mutual support. This cohesion often necessitated conformity and the marginalization of dissenters to maintain harmony and collective action (Henrich, 2004). Thus, arguing to defend one's beliefs and ostracizing dissenters can be seen as mechanisms to maintain group integrity.

Mating and Social Status

Displaying strong convictions and aligning with group norms can also enhance an individual's status within the group. Higher status individuals often had better access to resources and mating opportunities (Buss, 1999). Therefore, the propensity to argue and assert one's beliefs can be viewed as a strategy to gain and maintain social status.

Paradoxical Tendencies: Arguing vs. Conforming

The Balance of Individual and Group Interests

The dual tendencies to argue and to conform reflect a balance between individual and group interests. On one hand, individuals are motivated to assert their beliefs to establish their identity and gain social status. On the other hand, they are also motivated to conform to group norms to ensure group cohesion and mutual support. This balance is context-dependent, with individuals more likely to argue in situations where their status or identity is challenged, and more likely to conform in situations where group harmony is paramount (Van Vugt & Hart, 2004).

Groupthink

Groupthink occurs when the desire for harmony and conformity within a group leads to irrational or dysfunctional decision-making. This phenomenon demonstrates the extreme end of the conformity spectrum, where the suppression of dissenting views can lead to poor outcomes (Janis, 1982). Groupthink highlights the risks of excessive conformity and underscores the importance of balancing individual assertiveness with group cohesion.

Beliefs and Their Consequences for Action

Beliefs have significant consequences for actions. People often assume that those with incorrect beliefs will act incorrectly, which can have abstract or direct implications for individuals and groups. This concern is particularly pronounced when it comes to friends and family, where there is a strong desire for shared beliefs to achieve group solidarity. Shared beliefs within close relationships foster trust and predictability, which are crucial for cooperative and supportive interactions.

Social and Moral Implications

The alignment of beliefs within a group can also have social and moral implications. Shared beliefs often underpin moral norms and social rules, guiding behavior and establishing expectations. When beliefs diverge significantly, it can lead to moral disagreements and social friction, potentially threatening the cohesion and stability of the group.

Influence on Decision-Making

Beliefs influence decision-making processes, from everyday choices to significant life decisions. When individuals believe that others hold incorrect beliefs, they may perceive their decisions as flawed or dangerous, prompting arguments and attempts to correct these beliefs. This dynamic is evident in many social and political debates, where differing beliefs lead to conflicting actions and policies.

Conclusion

The psychology behind the desire to always be right, to argue over beliefs, and to seek out like-minded individuals is complex and deeply rooted in cognitive processes and evolutionary imperatives. These behaviors serve to maintain individual identity and social status while also ensuring group cohesion and survival. The paradoxical tendencies to both argue and conform reflect the nuanced balance between individual and group interests, shaped by evolutionary pressures and social dynamics. Beliefs have profound consequences for actions, influencing social interactions, moral norms, and decision-making processes, underscoring the importance of understanding the psychological underpinnings of belief and social harmony.

Bibliography

Boyd, R., & Richerson, P. J. (2009). Culture and the Evolutionary Process. University of Chicago Press. ISBN: 9780226069333

https://press.uchicago.edu/ucp/books/book/chicago/C/bo5970597.html

Buss, D. M. (1999). Evolutionary Psychology: The New Science of the Mind. Allyn & Bacon. ISBN: 9780205193584

https://nibmehub.com/opac-service/pdf/read/Evolutionary%20Psychology%20_%20the%20new%20science%20of%20the%20mind-%205th%20Edition.pdf

Festinger, L. (1957). A Theory of Cognitive Dissonance. Stanford University Press. ISBN: 9780804709118

https://www.sup.org/books/title/?id=3850

Henrich, J. (2004). The Evolution of Cooperation. MIT Press. ISBN: 9780262550637

Janis, I. L. (1982). Groupthink: Psychological Studies of Policy Decisions and Fiascoes (2nd ed.). Houghton Mifflin. ISBN: 9780395317044

https://www.amazon.ca/Groupthink-Psychological-Studies-Decisions-Fiascoes/dp/0395317045

Nickerson, R. S. (1998). Confirmation Bias: A Ubiquitous Phenomenon in Many Guises. Review of General Psychology, 2(2), 175-220. DOI: 10.1037/1089-2680.2.2.175

https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2018-70006-003

Tajfel, H., & Turner, J. C. (1979). An Integrative Theory of Intergroup Conflict. In W. G. Austin & S. Worchel (Eds.), The Social Psychology of Intergroup Relations (pp. 33-47). Brooks/Cole.

https://www.scirp.org/reference/ReferencesPapers?ReferenceID=757561

Van Vugt, M., & Hart, C. M. (2004). Social Identity as Social Glue: The Origins of Group Loyalty. Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 86(4), 585-598. DOI: 10.1037/0022-3514.86.4.585

https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2004-12052-005

Appendix A - Caveats and Objections

While the essay presents a comprehensive view of the psychology behind the desire to be right and the social dynamics of belief, there are several caveats and objections to consider:

Caveats

Overgeneralization: The essay tends to generalize human behavior, which may not apply uniformly across all cultures or individuals. Human behavior is influenced by a complex interplay of factors, including culture, upbringing, and personal experiences. Reductionism: By focusing on cognitive dissonance, confirmation bias, and social identity theory, the essay might oversimplify the multitude of psychological and social factors that influence belief and behavior. Other factors such as emotional intelligence, personality traits, and situational contexts also play crucial roles. Lack of Empirical Evidence: While the essay cites established theories, it lacks specific empirical studies that directly support the claims made about the psychology of belief and social harmony. Incorporating empirical research would strengthen the argument. Evolutionary Psychology Criticisms: The use of evolutionary psychology to explain modern human behavior is controversial. Critics argue that it is difficult to test evolutionary hypotheses and that these explanations often rely on speculative stories rather than concrete evidence.

Objections

Cultural Relativism: The essay assumes a universal applicability of the discussed psychological mechanisms. However, beliefs and social behaviors are heavily influenced by cultural norms and values, which vary widely. For instance, collectivist cultures may prioritize group harmony over individual assertion, challenging the universality of the presented theories. Alternative Theories: There are alternative psychological theories that explain human behavior differently. For example, social constructivism emphasizes the role of social interactions and cultural contexts in shaping beliefs and behaviors, which might contradict the more individualistic perspectives of cognitive dissonance and confirmation bias. Role of Rationality: The essay emphasizes emotional and cognitive biases while downplaying the role of rational deliberation. Some scholars argue that humans are capable of rational thought and can engage in constructive dialogue and belief revision through reasoned argumentation. Groupthink Limitations: While groupthink is a recognized phenomenon, its prevalence and impact are debated. Some research suggests that groups can make better decisions than individuals under certain conditions, such as when there is a diversity of viewpoints and open communication (Sunstein & Hastie, 2015). Social Media and Modern Contexts: The essay does not address the impact of modern technology and social media on belief formation and social interactions. The dynamics of belief and argumentation have evolved with the rise of digital communication, which can both amplify and challenge traditional psychological mechanisms. Moral and Ethical Considerations: The essay's evolutionary perspective might inadvertently imply that certain behaviors are justified because they are "natural" or evolved traits. This can be problematic when discussing behaviors that lead to social exclusion or conflict. Moral and ethical considerations should be taken into account when interpreting and applying psychological theories.

Alternative Perspectives

Constructive Conflict: Some scholars argue that disagreement and conflict can be constructive and lead to better decision-making and innovation. Engaging with differing views can promote critical thinking and the refinement of ideas (Johnson & Johnson, 2009). Positive Psychology: Positive psychology emphasizes the role of positive emotions and strengths in human behavior. Instead of focusing on biases and conflicts, this perspective highlights the potential for empathy, cooperation, and altruism in resolving differences and achieving social harmony (Seligman & Csikszentmihalyi, 2000). Contextual Factors: Contextual factors such as education, socioeconomic status, and political climate can significantly influence belief formation and social behaviors. A more nuanced analysis would consider these variables and their impact on psychological mechanisms.

Conclusion

While the essay provides a robust framework for understanding the psychology of belief and social harmony, it is essential to consider these caveats and objections. Human behavior is multifaceted, and a comprehensive understanding requires integrating multiple perspectives and acknowledging the limitations of any single explanatory model.

Bibliography

Johnson, D. W., & Johnson, R. T. (2009). Energizing Learning: The Instructional Power of Conflict. Educational Researcher, 38(1), 37-51. DOI: 10.3102/0013189X08330540

Seligman, M. E. P., & Csikszentmihalyi, M. (2000). Positive Psychology: An Introduction. American Psychologist, 55(1), 5-14. DOI: 10.1037/0003-066X.55.1.5

Sunstein, C. R., & Hastie, R. (2015). Wiser: Getting Beyond Groupthink to Make Groups Smarter. Harvard Business Review Press. ISBN: 978-1422190069