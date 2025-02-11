None of My Philosophy Professors Looked Like This!

Note: Opinionated? Sure as shooting (an archaic expression which may not be familiar to some younger readers). Correct? Well, I already said it was opinion; do not confuse it with scholarship.

I did formally study some philosophy and have had a few decades to read more of it, often with more frustration than comprehension. Was it me, or was it the writers? I dunno, opinions differ.

There is a lot more that can be said on this topic, but as usual, it is a always a question of “what to leave in and what to leave out” when doing anything.

Once again I cheated by using ChatGPT to fill in the details and expand on my original critique. Still, this in a legitimate expression of my thoughts. So if it is nonsense, I own it.

Introduction

Philosophical writing is often obscure. This is evident across many historical and contemporary works, where unnecessarily complex language and opaque prose obscure meaning rather than clarify it. The question is whether this obscurity is necessary. Some claim that it is required for precision, conciseness, or communicating complex ideas among specialists. This argument is flawed. Unlike engineering or mathematics, philosophy does not require technical notation for precision. Instead, the lack of clarity often results from intellectual convention, social pressures, or a deliberate attempt to maintain an air of sophistication.

Clear philosophical writing exists. Bertrand Russell, for example, is known for writing in an accessible style. Other philosophers, such as Thomas Nagel in What Is It Like to Be a Bat?, have tackled difficult subjects while remaining comprehensible. The contrast between these examples and the cryptic works of figures like Wittgenstein, phenomenologists, and postmodernists suggests that obscurity is often a choice rather than a necessity.

This essay argues that much of the opacity in philosophical writing serves no real epistemic function. If a concept is not nonsensical, it can be explained more clearly. The persistence of obscure writing is a social and cultural phenomenon, not an intellectual requirement.

Philosophical Writing is Unclear and Unnecessarily So

It is an observable fact that much philosophical writing is difficult to read. This may not be because the ideas themselves are inherently complex but because of how they are expressed. The opacity of many philosophical texts does not aid understanding; it obstructs it.

Unlike fields such as engineering or the sciences, where technical language serves a clear function, philosophy does not deal in formulas or equations that require specialized notation. If philosophical writing is to be about reasoning and conceptual clarity, then it should be written as clearly as possible.

The Problem is Not with the Reader, but with the Writing

For many years, it was tempting to assume that the fault lay with me. The assumption was that greater training, deeper foundational knowledge, or simply higher intelligence would unlock the meaning behind obscure texts. However, after decades of reading or attempting to read philosophical writing, it is possible that the real problem is the prose itself.

If a text requires extensive re-interpretation by scholars just to be understood, the fault lies with the writer. Writing is a communicative act. If an author fails to communicate their ideas, they have failed as a writer, regardless of the depth of their insights.

The Justification for Obscurity is Flawed

Some claim that obscure writing is necessary for precision, that it allows philosophers to express subtle distinctions that might be lost in plainer language. Others argue that it is useful for communication among specialists who share a background in certain concepts.

These justifications may not hold. Technical jargon in the sciences has a clear purpose—it often refers to precise, well-defined concepts. In contrast, much of philosophical jargon is unnecessary. Complex ideas can still be explained in accessible language. The existence of philosophers who write clearly refutes the claim that obscure writing is a necessity.

Philosophical Obscurity is a Social and Cultural Phenomenon

The persistence of cryptic philosophical writing may just as easily be attributed to intellectual fashion, pretension, and social pressure. Philosophers may often write in a difficult style due to:

Academic convention – Obscure writing is expected, and clarity is sometimes dismissed as simplistic.

Intellectual fashion – Certain styles of writing become fashionable in academic circles.

Pretension – Writing cryptically can create an impression of depth, whether or not depth exists.

Social pressures – Philosophers must appeal to their academic peers, who may equate difficulty with sophistication.

I speculate that some philosophers write in an unclear style by choice, believing it adds rigor. Others may lack the skill to write clearly but produce opaque texts because that is the norm in the field.

Even Philosophers Confuse Their Own Colleagues

If the primary justification for philosophical obscurity were its usefulness to experts, one would expect specialists to agree on the meaning of difficult texts. However, scholars frequently disagree on the interpretation of works written in an opaque style.

Philosophical texts are often reinterpreted and rewritten by later scholars attempting to clarify their meaning. Whether these interpretations capture the original intent is unclear. If even experts cannot agree on what a text means, then the writing itself is fundamentally flawed.

Opaque Writing May Conceal Intellectual Emptiness

It is not always clear whether difficult philosophical texts are profound or meaningless. Some philosophers may use complex prose to mask weak or incoherent ideas.

I contend that if an argument is sound, it can be explained clearly. If it cannot be explained clearly, this raises a question: does the argument make sense at all? Many postmodernist and phenomenological texts are so convoluted that it is unclear whether they contain any real substance. There is evidence that they do not.

The Craft of Writing and the Question of Necessity

Writing is a skill that can be improved. Even difficult ideas can be presented in ways that are understandable without sacrificing depth. If an argument is worth making, it is worth expressing clearly.

AI models can take dense, cryptic prose and reword, summarize, or paraphrase it for better readability. If an AI can make a text more comprehensible without altering its meaning, then the obscurity was never necessary to begin with. Of course, it begs the question: Is the meaning unaltered?

If meaning is genuinely there, how can one know, given the original obscurity?

Contrasting Examples of Clarity and Obscurity

Not all philosophers write cryptically. Examples of clarity include:

Bertrand Russell – He wrote both technical and layperson-oriented philosophy with exceptional clarity. I have in the past read a number of his works (I’ll qualify that: I also had a copy of his work Principia Mathematica for decades, and sometimes looked at the cover).

Thomas Nagel – His essay What Is It Like to Be a Bat? tackles difficult philosophical problems in accessible language.

By contrast, some of the most difficult and unclear philosophical writers include:

Wittgenstein – His fragmented style is challenging to interpret.

Phenomenologists – Heidegger and Husserl, for example, write in a style that is extremely difficult to parse.

Postmodernists – Derrida, Foucault, and Lacan produce texts that are highly resistant to straightforward interpretation.

The case of Sharolyn Roush raises an interesting question: she writes clearly for lay readers but reverts to an obscure style in technical work. Is this shift truly necessary, or does it reflect academic convention?

The Epistemic Function of Obscurity

Does obscurity serve a legitimate cognitive function? Some claim that certain ideas can only be expressed in difficult prose.

This assertion is unproven. There is no evidence that genuine insight requires obscurity. When philosophical texts are rewritten for clarity, it is unclear whether any depth is lost. If an idea is comprehensible, it can be communicated in a more readable form.

If an idea is not nonsensical, it can always be explained more clearly, even at the cost of concision.

Conclusion

Philosophical obscurity is unnecessary. It persists due to social and academic pressures, not because it is required for precision or depth. Philosophers who write clearly demonstrate that complex ideas can be expressed accessibly.

If even scholars struggle to understand difficult philosophical texts, then the failure lies with the writing, not the reader. Writing is a craft, and philosophy would benefit from prioritizing clarity.

Readings

Nagel, T. (1974). What is it like to be a bat? The Philosophical Review, 83(4), 435-450.

Russell, B. (1929). The problems of philosophy. Oxford University Press.

Russell, B. (1945). A history of Western philosophy and its connection with political and social circumstances from the earliest times to the present day. Simon & Schuster.

Searle, J. R. (1995). The construction of social reality. Free Press.

Heidegger, M. (1927). Being and time (J. Macquarrie & E. Robinson, Trans.). Harper & Row.

Derrida, J. (1976). Of grammatology (G. C. Spivak, Trans.). Johns Hopkins University Press.