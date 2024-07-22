Note: As far as I can tell, there are more ways of being wrong than of being right. If Murphy didn’t say it, he should have. However, I could be wrong about this. — Ephektikoi

Introduction

In the realm of discourse, particularly in subjects of even moderate complexity, conflicting assertions are the norm rather than the exception. This observation, easily verified through casual examination of discussions on politics, climate, environment, energy, books, music, film, medicine, religion, nutrition, fitness, or any scientific or academic field, underscores a pervasive characteristic of human debate. Adopting a skeptical stance, akin to that of the ancient Ephektikoi, we question the likelihood of correctness in these assertions, recognizing that profound disagreement is rife and often leads to more incorrect assertions than correct ones. Furthermore, we explore the prevalence of true contradictions—assertions that cannot be reconciled by additional information.

The Norm of Conflicting Assertions

Observations and Verification

Conflicting assertions are omnipresent across a wide array of topics. This can be readily observed in various forms of media, academic journals, and public discourse. Whether the topic is politics, climate change, nutrition, or scientific theories, profound disagreement is evident. This phenomenon is so ubiquitous that it may have escaped rigorous academic study, possibly because its obviousness renders it seemingly unworthy of detailed investigation.

True Contradictions vs. Apparent Contradictions

As previously discussed, the distinction between true contradictions and apparent contradictions is essential. True contradictions represent fundamentally opposing statements where at least one must be false. In contrast, apparent contradictions can be reconciled with additional information or nuanced understanding. However, the prevalence of such disagreements indicates that in many cases, the likelihood of correctness is low.

Examples Across Disciplines

True Contradictions

True contradictions are assertions that cannot coexist because they are fundamentally opposing and irreconcilable.

Politics: "Donald Trump is a hero" versus "Donald Trump is a villain." These assertions represent fundamentally opposing views and cannot be reconciled by additional information. Climate Change: "Climate change is accelerating" versus "Climate change is slowing down." These statements directly contradict each other and cannot both be true. Nutrition: "A vegan diet is the healthiest diet" versus "A vegan diet is unhealthy." These opposing views on diet represent a true contradiction that cannot be resolved by further qualification. Religion: "God exists" versus "God does not exist." This fundamental opposition represents a true contradiction in belief systems. Medicine: "Vaccines cause autism" versus "Vaccines do not cause autism." Both assertions have supporters and contradict each other directly. Fitness: "Strength training is harmful" versus "Strength training is beneficial." These assertions are fundamentally opposed and cannot both be correct. Books: "The book is a masterpiece" versus "The book is poorly written." These views on a book's quality are irreconcilable true contradictions. Music: "This album is the artist's best work" versus "This album is the artist's worst work." These opposing evaluations of an album are true contradictions. Film: "The movie is a cinematic triumph" versus "The movie is a complete failure." These contradictory assessments of a film's quality cannot both be true. Energy: "Nuclear power is the safest energy source" versus "Nuclear power is the most dangerous energy source." These fundamentally opposing views represent a true contradiction. Environment: "Deforestation is decreasing" versus "Deforestation is increasing." These statements are direct contradictions regarding an environmental trend. Technology: "Artificial intelligence will benefit humanity" versus "Artificial intelligence will harm humanity." These assertions about the impact of AI are fundamentally opposed.

Apparent Contradictions

Apparent contradictions are assertions that seem to conflict but can be reconciled with additional information or nuanced understanding.

Politics: "Government intervention in the economy is beneficial" versus "Government intervention in the economy is harmful." These can be reconciled by examining specific contexts and outcomes. Climate Change: "Climate change is caused by human activity" versus "Climate change is a natural phenomenon." Resolving these requires deep scientific understanding and evidence. Nutrition: "High-fat diets are healthy" versus "High-fat diets are unhealthy." The truth may depend on individual health conditions and specific types of fats. Fitness: "Strength training is essential for health" versus "Cardio is essential for health." Both assertions can highlight different aspects of fitness. Books: "The book is engaging" versus "The book is dull." These views can depend on personal preferences and literary tastes. Music: "This song is a classic" versus "This song is overrated." These evaluations can vary based on personal and cultural perspectives. Film: "The movie is thought-provoking" versus "The movie is confusing." These perceptions can differ based on individual interpretations. Medicine: "Homeopathy is effective" versus "Homeopathy is ineffective." These views can be influenced by personal experiences and interpretations of scientific evidence. Environment: "Renewable energy is the future" versus "Renewable energy is impractical." These positions can be reconciled by examining technological and economic developments. Technology: "Social media connects people" versus "Social media isolates people." Both statements can be true in different contexts. Education: "Online learning is effective" versus "Online learning is ineffective." These assertions can depend on the quality of the online program and individual learning styles. Economics: "Capitalism promotes innovation" versus "Capitalism creates inequality." These perspectives can coexist by recognizing the multifaceted impacts of economic systems.

The Nature of Disagreement

Extent of Disagreement

The extent of disagreement varies with the topic and the commentators involved. In highly contentious fields, the number of conflicting assertions can vastly outnumber those in agreement. This suggests a landscape where incorrect assertions may proliferate, obscuring the path to accurate understanding.

Implications of True Contradictions

In the case of true contradictions, it is evident that at most one assertion can be correct. Moreover, there is no necessity for any conflicting assertion to be right. The sheer volume of conflicting assertions often implies a higher likelihood of incorrect assertions dominating the discourse.

Profound Disagreement

Profound disagreement on important topics indicates that there are frequently more incorrect assertions than correct ones. This is a logical consequence of the norm of conflicting assertions and the nature of true contradictions. For instance, in debates on energy policy, conflicting assertions about the best sources of energy and their environmental impacts are common, with many being incorrect or partially true.

Skeptical Perspective

Adopting the skepticism of the ancient Ephektikoi, we question the likelihood of correctness in any given assertion. In contentious debates, the probability of being correct is often low. This skepticism extends to all areas of human inquiry, emphasizing the fallibility of human judgment and the prevalence of error. Recognizing this reality is crucial for critical thinking and effective discourse, enabling us to navigate the complexities of human debate with a healthy dose of doubt.

Conclusion

Conflicting assertions are the norm in complex matters, spanning diverse fields from politics to science. While true contradictions highlight fundamentally opposing statements where only one can be correct, apparent contradictions can often be resolved with additional information. However, the prevalence of disagreement suggests that incorrect assertions frequently outnumber correct ones, complicating the pursuit of truth. Recognizing this reality, and adopting a skeptical stance, is crucial for critical thinking and effective discourse, enabling us to navigate the complexities of human debate more intelligently and cautiously.