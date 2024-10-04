In 1993, the NDP BC Government created a one million hectare Class A provincial park on the traditional territory of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nation. The move took away the CAFN's ability to continue negotiating a land claim with the BC Government. Environmental groups from across North America sided with a river rafting company to block the development of a polymetal mine because part of the development plan called for a bridge to be built to cross the Tatshenshini River. Not only did the CAFN lose their ability to properly settle their claim to their land with the BC Government, they lost all economic spinoff from land they have lived and used for thousands of years. I felt the world needed to see how park creation is used to displace Indigenous rights to their traditional territories. Hence the title, "The Political Park."