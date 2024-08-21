This paper considers one of the most infamous cases of professional regulation of off-duty speech in Canada: the dispute between Dr. Jordan Peterson and the College of Psychologists of Ontario. When Peterson took to social media to post his views about various political, social, and cultural issues, members of the public who disagreed with him weaponized the regulatory process and took their complaints to the College. The College sought to send Peterson to a re-education program at his own expense, which Peterson challenged in court, asserting that the punishment infringed upon his constitutional rights. However, the Ontario Divisional Court deferred to the College’s decision, emphasizing the mandate to maintain public trust and standards within the profession.