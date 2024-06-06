Stand naturally with the left foot in front of the right, maintaining a comfortable normal walking step length. Move the weight slightly to the left leg, allowing the right heel to just start to float above the ground. Then you start to walk - just walk normally.

First Set of Steps:

Step 1: Step forward with the right foot, maintaining a normal step length.

Step 2: Move the left foot to the right, positioning it behind the leading right leg.

Step 3: Take a short half-step to the right with the right foot, adjusting the stance length.