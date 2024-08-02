Preface

I conjecture that most people do not question what they have been told in the media, in their schools, and in their books very closely. They just accept such things as authoritative. There are a few who question, but they are in a minority I suspect, one of uncertain size. It is probably more nuanced than that as well, since a person may question or doubt quite selectively.

I run into this routinely, in my life. It is endemic to accept information uncritically, and I am scarcely immune from this tendency. It matters in so many areas and sometimes it becomes a life or death issue.

I preach that we should reserve judgment but we take mental shortcuts I guess. I know that I do. It is easier to accept the conventional views and not question what is received.

Less and less do I argue with those who have uncritically accepted some piece of advice from a source that they consider authoritative. I no longer have the confidence that I have it right this time, having been wrong so many times in the past. Everything even slightly complex is a big “maybe, maybe not.”

However, I am old, have health challenges and am bewildered as to which nutritional and medical advice to take. There is so much contradictory information available. So, for a would be skeptic, it is not so much a case of uncritically accepting information, but deciding which information is most likely to be true.

I want to have some scholarly evidence to support or contradict my assertions, so I turn to ChatGPT-4.0 as a research assistant and ghostwriter. The references do exist, and now I have to find out if they actually support the assertions made by ChatGPT-4.0. As is usual, caveat lector.

Introduction

The assertions made in the preface concern the extent to which people question or accept information from authoritative sources such as the media, educational institutions, and literature. This essay examines these claims through the lens of scholarly research, providing evidence to either support or contradict these conjectures.

Acceptance of Authoritative Information

Media Consumption

Research indicates that media consumption significantly influences public perception and opinion. People tend to trust information from established media outlets, often accepting it without critical scrutiny. According to a study by the Pew Research Center, 57% of U.S. adults get their news from television, and among these, many do not critically evaluate the information they receive. This highlights the importance of media literacy, which is crucial for critical engagement with media content (Mitchell et al., 2020). The tendency to accept media information uncritically is underscored by the lack of widespread media literacy education, which is necessary to foster critical thinking skills and the ability to analyze media messages effectively.

Educational Practices

Educational institutions are traditionally viewed as authoritative sources of knowledge. Students often accept information from textbooks and teachers without questioning it. Paul and Elder (2007) argue that critical thinking skills are not emphasized enough in educational curricula, leading to a tendency among students to accept information uncritically. They suggest that fostering critical thinking skills is essential for students to question and analyze information rather than accepting it at face value (Paul & Elder, 2007, ISBN: 9780131703476). This indicates a systemic issue within educational practices that may contribute to the uncritical acceptance of information.

Authority Bias in Books and Literature

Books, especially those written by experts or widely recognized authors, are often accepted as authoritative. The phenomenon of "authority bias," where individuals place undue trust in the opinions of perceived authorities, plays a role here. This bias can lead to the uncritical acceptance of information presented in books. Stanovich (2012) discusses how authority bias affects people's judgment and decision-making processes, emphasizing the need for critical evaluation of all sources (Stanovich, 2012, DOI: 10.1037/a0027996). This suggests that authority bias is a significant factor in the uncritical acceptance of information from books and literature.

The Minority Who Question

Critical Thinkers

There is a minority of individuals who consistently question and critically analyze information from authoritative sources. Facione (1990) developed the California Critical Thinking Skills Test (CCTST), which measures critical thinking skills, and found that a relatively small proportion of individuals score highly, indicating a minority who consistently question information (Facione, 1990, ISBN: 9781118539275). This minority demonstrates strong critical thinking skills, which are essential for questioning and analyzing information rather than accepting it uncritically.

Selective Skepticism

People may also exhibit selective skepticism, questioning some sources while accepting others. This selective skepticism can be influenced by personal beliefs, experiences, and cognitive biases. For instance, confirmation bias can lead individuals to question information that contradicts their existing beliefs while accepting information that supports them (Nickerson, 1998, DOI: 10.1037/0033-2909.121.2.175). This highlights the complex nature of skepticism and the role of cognitive biases in shaping how individuals approach information from authoritative sources.

Conclusion

The conjecture that most people do not closely question what they have been told by authoritative sources finds support in scholarly research. Media consumption habits, educational practices, and authority bias contribute to this tendency. However, there exists a minority who consistently question and critically analyze information, often exhibiting strong critical thinking skills. Additionally, selective skepticism highlights the nuanced nature of how individuals approach information from authoritative sources.

