The Human Timeline No Longer Makes Sense
Michael Button 226K subscribers
For most of the twentieth century, scientists believed sophisticated human intelligence emerged around 50,000 years ago. Today, that timeline has been pushed back over a million years. From ancient sea crossings and symbolic art to the oldest wooden structure ever discovered, a series of remarkable archaeological finds has quietly transformed our understanding of what early humans were capable of. Yet almost nobody has stopped to consider what these discoveries mean when viewed together...
My brand new Substack, where the ideas go further than YouTube lets me take them: