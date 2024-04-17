“It’s like in the great stories, Mr. Frodo,” says Samwise Gamgee. “Folk in those stories had lots of chances of turning back, only they didn’t. They kept going, because they were holding on to something. That there is some good in this world, and it’s worth fighting for.”

Many have likened the past few years to a dystopian novel or a thriller movie due to unprecedented oppression, violence, loss of rights, and weaponization of science and technology at the hands of powerful people with dark intentions. It’s coming into ever-clearer focus that the unified, global pandemic response — the forced lockdowns, vaccine and mask mandates, fear-filled media coverage, and restrictions on public worship — stripped citizens of their civil liberties and transformed our society.

Leaving no stone unturned, award-winning film producer and human rights activist Jason Jones incisively lays out a full-scale campaign against this “Great Reset” to help equip you with the armor to protect and defend yourself, your loved ones, and all those vulnerable to the antihuman designs of global elites who have demonstrated a propensity for trampling basic human rights to achieve their one-world vision. Jones exposes the stealth tactics of the Great Reset leaders and reveals what they really mean by their “build back better” and “you’ll own nothing and like it” slogans. Reflecting on historical precedents dating back to biblical times, Jones sounds a red alert and offers a plan for pushing back against the political, Church, and corporate apostasy still unfolding around us.

The incessant fear-mongering and propagandizing by the radical reformers, Jones explains, is undermining the health of the nation and robbing young people of their ability to reason and experience authentic love. But we can reverse course, he argues, and the time to do so is now.

In this prescient work, you will find examples of people — past and present — who heroically model ways to overcome the mightiest walls of resistance. You will learn:

The five “ideologies of evil” that constitute a genuine pandemic (You will be shocked!)

Three forgotten aspects of piety that need restoration

How Victimism is used to gain wealth, power and totalitarian control of the entire planet

The secret to living the gospel and avoiding cooperating with evil

Practical ways to strengthen families and communities through subsidiarity

Why the right to private property is essential to preserving human dignity

Through the lens of the Gospels and classical thinking, Jones challenges readers to reclaim reverence for life and prescribes the “emergency medicine” we need to apply to revive and renew our Church, our nation, and our world.