Ever heard of the Five Whys? No, it’s not a new self-help book on existential dread. It’s a problem-solving technique created by Sakichi Toyoda, founder of Toyota Industries, to uncover the root cause of issues. The idea is simple: ask “Why?” five times, and there you have it! You’ve peeled back reality like an onion and arrived at the truth—or at least something that sounds profound enough to impress middle management.

But why five whys? Why not four? Why not six? Why not seventy-three, until we all spiral into an abyss of recursive nonsense, gibbering about the first cause of all things while our coffee goes cold?

The answer is simple: Five is just is.

Why Five Whys? Why Not Four?

Four whys are weak. Four whys barely get you past the “blame Dave in accounting” stage.

Example:

Why did the machine break? – Because it overheated. Why did it overheat? – Because it wasn’t lubricated. Why wasn’t it lubricated? – Because we ran out of oil. Why did we run out of oil? – Because Dave forgot to order it.

See? If you stop at four, you might think Dave is the root of all problems, when really, Dave is just an overworked soul trying his best (or not, we don’t know his life). You need a fifth why to expose the systemic failure behind Dave’s forgetfulness.

Why did Dave forget? – Because the inventory system is terrible, and management cut the budget for automation.

Ah-ha! Now we’ve hit the real problem: budget cuts, mismanagement, and the eternal struggle between workers and corporate overlords. If you had stopped at four, poor Dave would’ve been tossed to the wolves, when really, the wolves are the system itself.

Why Not Six?

Ah, now we enter dangerous territory. Six whys run the risk of catapulting you straight into the Metaphysical Mire—that shadowy swamp where logic drowns and infinite regress runs wild.

Consider:

Why did the machine break? – Overheating. Why did it overheat? – No lubrication. Why no lubrication? – No oil. Why no oil? – Dave forgot to order it. Why did Dave forget? – Bad inventory system. Why is the inventory system bad? – Because the CEO is a short-sighted profit-maximizer driven by quarterly earnings reports dictated by the whims of shareholders.

Okay, fine. That’s still reasonable. But what happens if we go one more step?

Why do shareholders demand short-term gains? – Because capitalism. Why capitalism? – Because of historical economic forces. Why historical economic forces? – Because human nature. Why human nature? – Because evolution. Why evolution? – Because life itself. Why life? – Because the Big Bang. Why the Big Bang? – …Uh-oh.

Now we’re no longer fixing Dave’s inventory system. We’re screaming into the cosmic void about the nature of existence. We just wanted to fix a broken machine, and now we’re questioning the very fabric of reality.

This is the danger of the Sixth Why—a one-way ticket to existential despair. No longer are you performing root cause analysis. You are now a philosopher, and you will never be happy again.

Five Is Just Right

Five is the Goldilocks Zone of whys.

Too few, and you don’t get to the root cause.

Too many, and you wind up in a seminar on the meaning of life with a man in a turtleneck who doesn’t blink.

Sakichi Toyoda knew this. He saw the abyss and stopped at five, standing on the precipice, gazing into its depths, and saying, “Nah. That’s enough.”

Conclusion: The Rule of Five

The Five Whys is not a law of nature—it’s a heuristic, a useful trick, a polite boundary between logic and madness. If you find yourself asking “Why?” too many times and the answer starts involving theoretical physics, Nietzsche, or whether free will exists, stop. You have officially left the realm of problem-solving and entered the Metaphysical Mire.

Fix the machine. Order the oil. Forgive Dave.

And, for the love of all that is rational, don’t ask a sixth why.