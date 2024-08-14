Beethoven working at writing a symphony.

The Ethics of Music AI: A Question of Propriety and Craft

I've been reflecting on the notion that it's somehow improper or even unethical for someone without talent or who hasn't invested the time in learning how to create music to use Music AI for that purpose. The argument often revolves around the belief that only those who have mastered the traditional craft of music-making have the right to produce music. This perspective isn't necessarily about the quality of the music produced by AI; rather, it's about the legitimacy of the process—the craft itself. It's as if crossing some strange ethical boundary by using AI to create music triggers an emotional reaction, rather than a reasoned critique.

This viewpoint can be described using several expressions that capture the idea of restricting access to creative tools or valuing traditional skills over new methods:

"Gatekeeping"

This term aptly describes the behavior in question. It refers to the act of controlling and often restricting access to something, in this case, the craft of creating music. The gatekeepers in this context believe that only a select few—those who possess natural talent or who have invested significant time and effort into learning music—have the right to engage in the craft.

"Elitism"

Elitism encapsulates the idea that only those with specific knowledge, skills, or talent are "worthy" of engaging in the craft of music-making. The criticism here is aimed at those who bypass traditional learning processes, not because of the end product, but because it seems improper that someone could create music without adhering to the traditional path.

"Snobbery"

Snobbery, in this context, refers to a disdainful attitude toward those who use AI to create music, rather than relying on traditional methods. It's an emotional response rooted in the belief that the craft should remain the exclusive domain of those with formal training or innate talent.

"Purism"

This term describes an insistence on maintaining traditional methods and practices, often to the exclusion of new approaches like using AI to create music. A purist might argue that only those who have mastered the traditional craft should be considered true artists, and that using AI crosses a line of propriety, even if the final product is of high quality.

"Techno-elitism"

This is a more specific form of elitism, where the belief is that only those who are skilled in the traditional or "proper" ways of creating music have the right to do so. Using AI is seen as crossing an ethical boundary, undermining the integrity of the craft itself.

"Cultural gatekeeping"

This phrase reflects the idea that certain cultural practices, like music-making, should be preserved by those deemed "authentic" practitioners. The concern here is not about the quality of the music itself but about who has the right to participate in the craft, with AI users viewed as overstepping a boundary.

"Traditionalism"

Traditionalism refers to the preference for established methods and practices, with a resistance to innovation or new approaches, such as AI-generated music. This perspective values the craft of music-making over the product, insisting that only traditional methods are proper and legitimate.

"Musical conservatism"

Similar to traditionalism, musical conservatism implies a preference for maintaining established methods and resisting new or unorthodox ways of creating music, such as through AI. The focus here is on preserving the craft rather than judging the final output, as using AI is seen as improper or even disrespectful to the tradition of music-making.

Music AI and the Democratization of Music

On the other hand, Music AI metaphorically represents the democratization of music, breaking down the barriers that have historically kept the art form exclusive to those with formal training or natural talent. With AI, the ability to create music is no longer confined to those who can afford years of study or who possess inherent musical abilities. Instead, it opens up the possibility for anyone to engage in the creative process, potentially leading to a broader and more diverse range of musical expressions.

This shift raises important questions: Do we value a piece of music because of the craft that goes into making it, or because of the end product itself? If a song resonates emotionally or aesthetically with listeners, should it matter how it was created? The traditional emphasis on craft might suggest that the process is as important, if not more so, than the result. However, the rise of Music AI challenges this notion, suggesting that what truly matters is the final product—the music that reaches the audience and impacts their lives.

In this context, AI doesn't diminish the value of music but rather redefines what it means to create. It shifts the focus from the creator's background or methods to the music itself, encouraging us to reconsider our values. Is it the effort and skill behind a piece of music that gives it worth, or is it the way that music makes us feel? As AI continues to evolve, these questions will become increasingly central to our understanding of art and creativity.

In essence, Music AI invites us to rethink the boundaries of musical creation and to embrace a more inclusive and open-minded approach. It challenges the notion that only those who have traditionally "earned" the right to create music should do so and instead suggests that the ability to make music should be available to everyone, regardless of their background or skill level. Whether we accept this shift depends on whether we value the craft of making music or the emotional and aesthetic experience that music provides.