Over the past decade, the world has witnessed a dramatic shift in how content is created. With the advent of LLM-AI technologies, such as OpenAI’s GPT, people now produce text, images, computing code, music, and even video content with remarkable ease. This shift has sparked widespread debate, particularly within academic and creative communities, about the legitimacy of AI-generated work. At the core of this debate is a fundamental distinction between the process of creating a work and the quality of the final product. In many discussions, this distinction is often overlooked.

As the world changes, so too must our frameworks for evaluating knowledge creation. AI is here to stay, and the academic community, in particular, must reevaluate its ethical standards to keep pace with technological advancements. Whether students learn more or less with the aid of AI is a matter for empirical study, not moral panic. In this essay, I explore the ethics of LLM-AI use in content creation across various fields, assessing both the opportunities and challenges it presents.

Introduction:

The rapid development and deployment of LLM-AI (Large Language Model Artificial Intelligence) have revolutionized how humans engage with content creation. From writing essays to generating digital art and music, LLM-AI's capacity to automate creative processes has sparked a wide-ranging debate on its ethical implications. Particularly within academic, artistic, and professional communities, concerns have been raised regarding authorship, intellectual integrity, and the potential misuse of AI-generated works.

In this essay, I examine the ethical and practical considerations of using LLM-AI for producing documents, focusing on two core questions: What is the relationship between the process of creation and the quality of the final product? And how does AI reshape our understanding of authorship and originality? Drawing on extensive academic literature, I argue that while LLM-AI presents new challenges, it also offers opportunities for enhancing knowledge and creativity—provided we approach it with open-mindedness and critical thought.

Discussion:

1. The Distinction Between Process and Product

One of the key ethical debates around AI-generated content is the distinction between the process of creating a work and the evaluation of the final product. Traditionally, authorship has been defined by the labor and thought process involved in producing a text. With LLM-AI, this process changes dramatically—yet the product, the finished piece, is still open to evaluation based on its quality, factual accuracy, and creativity.

Bender et al. (2021) argue that the quality of the final product should be the primary focus of evaluation, rather than the method by which it was produced. This view reflects a broader trend in AI discourse, where the emphasis is increasingly placed on the outcome rather than the process. In creative industries, such as marketing and design, AI-generated content is evaluated based on its ability to engage audiences, not by how it was created (Ziakis, 2023). This shift in focus toward product evaluation suggests that our understanding of creativity and authorship is evolving.

2. Accepted Facts vs. Actual Truths

A central challenge posed by LLM-AI is its reliance on vast datasets, which inevitably contain errors, contradictions, and biases. While AI can generate seemingly accurate citations and factual statements, these are often drawn from sources that reflect the biases and inaccuracies embedded in the data. The author maintains that accepted facts are not always the same as actual truths, and AI’s output must be critically assessed for both accuracy and relevance.

This issue is especially pronounced in academic work, where accuracy and the integrity of sources are paramount. Noble (2018) emphasizes that AI-generated content can perpetuate harmful biases, and the onus is on the human author to verify the factuality of AI-produced content.

3. The Changing Role of Authorship

LLM-AI challenges traditional notions of authorship by automating the creation process, raising questions about intellectual ownership. In academic contexts, this raises concerns about plagiarism and academic integrity. Kumar and Boulos (2023) explore the impact of large language models (LLMs), like ChatGPT, on the educational landscape, as human and machine collaboration becomes more common.

The author maintains that academics must rethink things to accommodate the growing role of AI. This involves not only acknowledging AI's contributions but also developing frameworks for responsible and transparent use.

4. AI as a Tool of Control

Beyond the academic and creative implications, AI presents risks as a mechanism of control. AI’s potential for censorship, speech suppression, and slanting of views is a growing concern. Noble (2018) explores how biases in AI systems can disproportionately harm marginalized communities, raising ethical concerns about how AI technologies are developed and deployed. O’Neil (2016) also discusses how algorithms can reinforce inequalities, illustrating the risks of unchecked AI use.

Bostrom and Yudkowsky (2014) highlight the potential for AI to be co-opted by powerful institutions for control and manipulation. The author maintains that while AI’s role in scholarship may be a pseudo-debate, its societal implications are real and must be addressed.

5. Empirical Studies on AI and Learning

A final area of concern is the impact of LLM-AI on education and learning outcomes. A study by Rudolph (2023) discusses the role of chatbots in learning. The field is evolving so rapidly, the 2023 is old news now.

6. Current and Future Uses of AI Across Various Fields and Media

The advancements in AI, particularly LLM-AI, have extended far beyond text generation, impacting fields such as graphics, video, music, and coding. These systems continue to improve, enabling creative professionals and technical experts to work more efficiently and produce higher-quality results. In the realm of graphics, AI tools like DALL-E and MidJourney are revolutionizing the way visual content is created. These tools can generate highly detailed and creative images from simple text prompts, with applications in digital marketing, entertainment, and the fine arts (Ramesh et al., 2021).

Video production is another area experiencing rapid development. AI systems are increasingly being used to generate short video clips, visual effects, and even deepfakes. Although current systems can typically only produce short segments, filmmakers have begun stitching these segments together to create longer, coherent narratives (Lemonlight, 2021). In fact, the technical limitation of creating short takes is not a significant issue given that traditional film production also relies on stitching together multiple short scenes. As AI continues to improve, issues like continuity between segments will likely be resolved, enabling the creation of seamless, long-form content (Nuttall, 2023).

In music, AI tools like AIVA and OpenAI’s MuseNet can now compose original pieces in a variety of styles, allowing musicians to experiment with new forms of expression and enhancing productivity in the music industry (Briot et al., 2020). These tools offer creative freedom by automating the composition process while still allowing human oversight and refinement.

Similarly, in coding, tools such as GitHub Copilot are transforming software development by suggesting code snippets, debugging, and even helping to build entire applications (Ziegler, 2021). AI’s contributions to coding are democratizing the field, enabling non-experts to participate in software creation and making the process faster and more efficient.

Despite these impressive advancements, there are naysayers who argue that AI’s progress will soon stall or that its future is unsustainable. These criticisms are often rooted in a corporate perspective focused on immediate profitability rather than long-term technological potential. However, such views ignore the broader trend of continual AI improvement (Russell & Norvig, 2021). The author maintains that predictions of AI’s demise are premature and even foolish. AI’s progress is driven by increasing computational power, improved algorithms, and the expanding availability of data, ensuring that near-term and mid-term advancements will continue to push the boundaries of what AI can achieve (LeCun, 2022; Heikkilä, M., et al., 2022).

7. Societal Risks: Control, Suppression, Propaganda, and Digital Fakery

As AI continues to evolve, the risks associated with its potential use as a tool for control, suppression, propaganda, and deception grow. We are approaching an era where it may become increasingly difficult, if not impossible, to distinguish between real-world events and digitally fabricated content. Already, AI-generated images and videos are reaching unprecedented levels of realism. Tools like DALL-E and MidJourney have produced images of such lifelike quality that discerning them from reality is becoming a significant challenge, particularly when depicting hyper-realistic individuals and environments (Ramesh et al., 2021).

One of the more concerning aspects of AI-generated content is the ability to fabricate realistic, believable people and events. These generated images often depict people with idealized beauty that is beyond the real-world spectrum. This perfection can be exploited to manipulate public perception or promote idealized, unattainable standards, contributing to societal issues such as body image problems and unrealistic expectations (Ryan-Mosley, 2021). Moreover, even the previously challenging task of generating accurate human hands—a notable limitation of earlier AI models—has been largely resolved, further enhancing the realism of AI-generated imagery (Lemonlight, 2021).

The same advancements are occurring in AI-generated video. While current AI systems are generally limited to creating short video snippets, this issue is mitigated by the use of stitched-together takes, much like how traditional films are made. Short takes, already a staple in film production, are being combined to produce longer narratives, and while there remain challenges related to continuity between these segments, the rapid pace of AI improvement suggests this will soon be a non-issue (Lemonlight, 2021). Once these technical challenges are fully resolved, the ability to fabricate entire, seamless, and believable video narratives will have profound implications for the manipulation of reality (Chesney & Citron, 2019).

These technological advancements present significant societal risks, particularly in the areas of propaganda, control, and disinformation. AI-generated media can be easily used to manipulate public opinion by creating and disseminating fake events or discrediting individuals through deepfakes (Chesney & Citron, 2019). In societies with tightly controlled information flows, AI could be used to flood the media landscape with fabricated narratives, drowning out legitimate dissent and ensuring that only state-sanctioned or corporate-approved stories are seen (O’Neil, 2016).

As the author maintains, the ability to create hyper-realistic digital content that is indistinguishable from reality poses a serious challenge to truth and trust in media. Whether in journalism, social media, or political campaigns, the potential for AI to be weaponized as a tool for control, censorship, and disinformation cannot be overlooked.

References:

