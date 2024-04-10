

Note: I do not think that Ray McGinnis is being hyperbolic in this piece. As is usual, Ray makes a strong case.

Conclusion: Step by Step

It may be said that fascism comes on little cat feet. But in the 21st Century, autocratic forms of governance are unfolding with a twist. Democratic norms of tolerance, debate, proportionate responses to any infractions by citizens, and more, are disappearing in Canada. We are not, strictly speaking, becoming a totalitarian state. At least not yet. We don’t have a dictator. While the Liberal Party of Canada amasses power through the Prime Minister’s Office, and shuts down debate on many important issues in parliament, we don’t have a single ruling political party. But with the Trusted News Initiative and government funded media, we do have a highly compromised media environment. One which has led to a massive betrayal in public trust given how the media reports often only one side of the story, enhancing government talking points.