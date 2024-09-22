Share this post“The Democrats Have Lost Their Way Entirely & I’m leaving The Party!” – Dem Fundraiser Evan Barkerephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther“The Democrats Have Lost Their Way Entirely & I’m leaving The Party!” – Dem Fundraiser Evan Barker The Jimmy Dore Show Mike ZimmerSep 22, 2024Share this post“The Democrats Have Lost Their Way Entirely & I’m leaving The Party!” – Dem Fundraiser Evan Barkerephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this post“The Democrats Have Lost Their Way Entirely & I’m leaving The Party!” – Dem Fundraiser Evan Barkerephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare