Note: This is just the author's perspective. I put it out for consideration. He trashes Maurice Strong. In the past, I considered Strong a hero. So, both views can not be right. Perhaps neither view is correct. In any case, Engdahl is a scholar, and I am not.

In general don’t assume that I agree with everything I post. That would indicate a greater intellectual pathology than I believe I exhibit, since I would have to be in agreement with diametrically opposed opinions in many cases.

My general rule for posting is that the content more or less conforms to my current take on the world, and, to the extent that the content is correct, it is important.

In my original posts, I was greatly concerned with issues epistemological. I have not changed that concern, but am not currently dwelling on such things. Such posts did not seem to resonate with anyone else in any case. Certainly there are others who have thought more deeply than I on such topics, but their works are all too often unreadable.

Either readers thought that my ideas were not well founded or expressed, or they were just not something that most people worry their little heads about (pretty or not, I cannot say).