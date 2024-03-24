By

Clayton J. Baker, MD March 21, 2024

Decades after its publication, it was revealed that much of the mayhem described in Howl was inflicted upon Ginsberg’s generation by – you guessed it – its own government. Numerous 1960’s countercultural figures such as Ken Kesey and Robert Hunter were survivors of the CIA’s illegal and evil MK-ULTRA mind-control program, which of course was also the genesis of the 60’s LSD culture as a whole. Other purported MK-ULTRA casualties, whose career paths turned very dark indeed, included the likes of Charles Manson, Whitey Bulger, and a teenaged Harvard undergraduate named Ted Kaczynski – later infamous as the Unabomber.