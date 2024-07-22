Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The corporate lackey makes an AI deepfake video

Note: This is ChatGPT 4.0 generated, based on my negative thoughts. Is it overly alarmist?

It reflects my current take, based on very limited knowledge of deep fakes. What I have seen so far concerns me greatly; deepfake technology is rapidly getting so damned good that in the near future, it will be utterly convincing. Already it is getting hard for people to distinguish AI voices from real voices. I can’t do it reliably; perhaps some with keener perceptions can. That is not a static situation though and in a few months, it will be even harder.

I write tunes as a hobby, and I have started using AI to arrange the lyrics and sing them. In some cases, I would not have been able to tell that I did not have a real group and a human singer. I suppose more musically perceptive persons would be able to, but that is only a temporary advantage for them.

Here is an AI tune using lyrics from an old poem written by a Canadian poet William Wilfred Campbell in the 19th century. If I heard this without knowing its origin, I might think it was done by a Dolly Parton sound alike. I don’t detect artifacts that give away its AI generated nature. Others may do better, but only today.

You can use YouTube to determine the fast evolving state of the art in AI video.

I have long been concerned with the corrosive effects of propaganda and advertising. Now, there is a tool leading to far greater ability for governments and corporations to tell their convincing lies. This makes me weep.

I have yet to look into what has been said by others who must have opined on deepfakes, surely with much more insight and depth. Still, this seems to me to be a credible take on things, albeit one prompted by me and algorithmically scraped from the large language model artificial intelligence (LLM AI) training data. Others will be capable of more informed and deeper dives into the topic.

The thing about LLM AI is that you can have it give totally different narratives with different prompts. So, don’t confuse its productions with truth. In this case, I think I prompted it to come out with predictions which I think to be probable.

The LLM AI Beast on Deepfakes

In recent years, the advent of AI-generated deepfakes—highly realistic video and audio manipulations—has introduced a profound and troubling challenge to our society's capacity to trust information. Deepfakes, which convincingly mimic real people, have the potential to be powerful tools for deception, propaganda, and manipulation. This technology threatens to erode the very foundation of trust in media, public figures, and even personal interactions.

Deepfakes as Tools for Lies and Propaganda

Deepfakes may have already been employed to create fabricated videos and audio clips of public figures, making it appear as though they are saying or doing things they never actually said or did. This capability opens the door for malicious actors to spread disinformation, manipulate public opinion, and incite social unrest. In the hands of state actors or others, deepfakes could be used to undermine political opponents, influence elections, or sow discord within societies.

The Erosion of Trust

The proliferation of deepfakes threatens to destroy our ability to trust anything not personally witnessed or communicated by trusted individuals. As deepfakes become more sophisticated, it will become increasingly difficult to discern genuine content from fabricated material. This will lead to a pervasive sense of skepticism, where every piece of media could be potentially dismissed as a possible deepfake. The implications for journalism, governance, and personal relationships are dire, as trust is a cornerstone of functional societies.

The Pervasiveness of Existing Propaganda

The threat posed by deepfakes is amplified by the already pervasive nature of propaganda and media control. Governments and corporations have long used media to shape public perception and control narratives. Deepfakes provide these entities with an even more potent tool to further their agendas. For instance, a government could use deepfakes to create false narratives about political dissidents, while corporations could deploy them in marketing campaigns to manipulate consumer behavior.

Connections to Advertising and Corporate Control

Advertising has always been about persuasion and, to some extent, deception. With deepfakes, advertisers could create hyper-realistic endorsements by celebrities who never actually supported a product, or fabricate user testimonials to sway potential customers. This blurs the line between reality and fiction, making it increasingly difficult for consumers to make informed decisions. Furthermore, corporations could use deepfakes to undermine competitors or manipulate stock prices by creating false statements attributed to executives or industry experts.

Deception, Control, and Seeking Advantage

The use of deepfakes for deception and control is not limited to large-scale propaganda. On an individual level, people can use deepfakes to blackmail, defame, or manipulate others. This technology can be exploited to create false evidence in legal disputes, fabricate alibis, or ruin personal reputations. The potential for deepfakes to be used as a tool for personal gain at the expense of others is vast, further eroding trust and increasing social division.

The Corrosive Effect on Society

The societal impact of deepfakes cannot be overstated. As trust in media and institutions declines, people may become more isolated and reliant on echo chambers where their pre-existing beliefs are reinforced. This fragmentation of society undermines social cohesion and makes collective action on critical issues more difficult. Moreover, the constant uncertainty about the authenticity of information can lead to widespread paranoia and anxiety, further destabilizing communities.

In conclusion, AI deepfakes pose a severe threat to our ability to trust and discern truth from falsehood. They are poised to become powerful tools for lies, propaganda, and manipulation, exacerbating the already pervasive influence of media control and corporate deception. The corrosive effect of deepfakes on society is profound, potentially destroying trust in media, institutions, and even personal interactions. As we grapple with this emerging technology, it is imperative to develop robust measures to detect and counteract deepfakes, preserving the integrity of information and the trust that underpins our social fabric.

