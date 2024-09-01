Share this postThe Charter of Health Freedom: Shawn Buckley’s Call to Actionephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Charter of Health Freedom: Shawn Buckley’s Call to ActionMike ZimmerSep 01, 20241Share this postThe Charter of Health Freedom: Shawn Buckley’s Call to Actionephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThe Charter of Health Freedom: Shawn Buckley’s Call to Action1Share this postThe Charter of Health Freedom: Shawn Buckley’s Call to Actionephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare