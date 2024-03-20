https://twitter.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1770110172683190428

Robert F. Kennedy Jr

@RobertKennedyJr

The level of arrogance and contempt for the public in releasing a 100% redacted document is staggering. The CDC is thumbing their nose at the Freedom of Information Act. Without transparency, there is no such thing as democracy. When I’m President, the CDC won’t get to decide what the public can see. Everything will be out in the open, and you won’t need a FOIA request to read any taxpayer-funded data.