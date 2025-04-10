The CCF Takes on UBC's Administration
Plus, we're back in court next week for our interprovincial travel case
The CCF Takes on UBC's Administration
The CCF is helping four professors and a former graduate student petition the Supreme Court of British Columbia to protect academic freedom at the University of British Columbia, arguing that the administration's political actions — like requiring loyalty to D.E.I. and making statements about the Israel-Palestine conflict — are violations of British Columbia's University Act, which explicitly mandates that universities remain non-political. The petitioners are hoping the court will step in to make sure UBC stays politically neutral, so everyone can freely pursue ideas and scholarship without the pressure to agree with specific mandatory views.
Taylor v. Canada being heard next week
We're at the Supreme Court of Canada on Tuesday and Wednesday for Taylor v. Canada, an interprovincial travel case challenging the constitutionality of Newfoundland and Labrador’s COVID-19 travel restrictions. Kimberley Taylor, a Nova Scotia resident, was denied entry to Newfoundland to attend her mother’s funeral in April 2020 and is arguing that this violated her constitutional right to interprovincial travel.
The CCF is intervening, stating that the freedom to move within Canada is a fundamental right and restrictions like those imposed during the pandemic should face serious scrutiny.
CCF in the media
CCF Executive Director Joanna Baron was on TVO's The Agenda to discuss whether controversial TV channels should be banned in Canada
CCF Litigation Director Christine Van Geyn wrote in the National Post about why free speech should be an election issue, and analyzed the law surrounding Pierre Poilievre's decision to decline security clearance in a piece for Juno News
CCF Counsel Josh Dehaas was interviewed on CBC British Columbia about the announcement of our new UBC case
Why we're taking UBC to court for its political activity
On Episode 81, we discuss why we’re taking UBC to court for its political activity, we walk you through an Ontario Court of Appeal decision that found Ontario’s COVID-19 protest ban violated peaceful assembly, and we explain why McGill is breaking with its student union.
You can find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you find your podcasts. You can also stream it directly from the show’s website.
Other stories we're watching, April 10:
