the bridge over the propaganda presenting news hidden by the corporate media
the bridge over the propaganda
presenting news hidden by the corporate media
With over 28 years of research and investigations behind me, with the help and input of many experts in their field, it is the aim of this site to help bridge the gap between the fake and the real, in order we can set the path to make this world a better place for everyone and not just for the money masters and their covens of secrecy. I do not claim infallibility in my research and presentations, but from within this library of words I pass to you the thoughts and meandering jollies had, on a journey to seek the truth, as I absorb and compute the impulses from the great mystery, I offer those findings to all that would witness.