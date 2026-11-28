Opinion by Ephektikoi, with LLM AI assist. You can probably tell.

Preface: A Personal Note

When I was a young man, many decades ago, I had no strong political opinions. In my latter teenage years I watched a television series on the Vietnam War, presented by an apologist for U.S. imperialism, and I became convinced that he must be right, that the dominoes would topple and the communists would take over if not stopped. Later I realized how intellectually bankrupt that position was. For a while I flirted with Marxism and socialism, thinking they might be a route to greater equality, and over the years I tried on various garbs of social concern. I examined capitalism, then the varieties of socialism, Marxism, and communism, and eventually concluded that none of these systems worked to the overall advantage of people. I came to think the trouble had more to do with human nature than with the theoretical social system, and that view has only strengthened across the decades.

Now, in my eightieth year, I still regard the flaws as endemic in humans, in psychology, social psychology, and personal psychology, rather than in social systems. For any social system one can imagine, with very few exceptions (simple hunter-gatherer bands perhaps), there is no reason to suppose things would improve vastly no matter what was put in place. Count me as someone who is not among the Utopians.

The essay that follows is the argument behind that conclusion.

Introduction

Every large society, whatever its nominal political or economic arrangement, exhibits the same underlying structure: wealth concentrates, political control concentrates with it, and a small class of people ends up ruling the rest. The rich get richer, and a bottom tier of the destitute persists. This is not a fact about capitalism specifically, nor about socialism, nor about any particular constitution or revolutionary program. The regularity survives every change of regime, every reform of institutions, and every new founding. The rich are not a static or unified body. They compete among themselves, and the balance of power within them shifts continually. But as a class they hold disproportionate control over political life, and in practice they rule, sometimes covertly and sometimes openly.

The argument of this essay is that the cause of this regularity lies in human psychology more than in any political arrangement. Certain dispositional traits (dominance striving, callousness, and unprincipled opportunism) are unevenly distributed in every population, and the people who possess them in strength are precisely the people best suited to climbing whatever hierarchy a society offers. Because these traits are not tied to any ideology, they work equally well under feudalism, capitalism, socialism, or any proposed utopia. That is why the nominal system matters so little. The essay develops this claim in three steps: first, it describes the psychological substrate of rule; second, it shows why institutional redesign cannot remove the cause; third, it explains the persistence of a permanent bottom tier and considers the partial exception of hunter-gatherer societies.

Discussion

The Psychological Substrate

Some people have a strong drive toward dominance and the accumulation of wealth, and they tend to be callous, to have a diminished conscience, and to behave as opportunists. Personality psychology has documented a coherent cluster of these traits under the label of the “Dark Triad”: narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy. Paulhus and Williams (2002), who first consolidated the construct, found that the three traits correlate substantially while remaining distinct, and that together they describe a socially aversive interpersonal style marked by manipulation, entitlement, and low empathy. Machiavellianism in particular, as measured since Christie and Geis (1970), predicts a willingness to deceive, to form and discard alliances strategically, and to treat other people as instruments. Psychopathy, even in its subclinical form, involves shallow affect and diminished conscience, which is precisely the equipment for doing to others what ambitious accumulation requires.

These traits are well suited to climbing in any structure that offers a way up. Research on who attains positions of power supports the point: Babiak, Neumann and Hare (2010) found psychopathic traits among senior corporate managers at several times the rate found in the general population, often alongside poor performance, so their presence at the top frequently correlates with worse outcomes for the organizations they lead. In the political domain, studies of elite ambition find that the people who most want office are disproportionately those whom office would most benefit personally and psychologically. The selection pressure is structural: hierarchies do not randomly sample from the population they govern. They filter for, and then promote, those most willing to seek and exploit positions of advantage.

The critical feature of this trait cluster is that it carries no ideological content. Narcissism has no politics. Machiavellianism has no theory of value. Because they are not tied to an ideology, these traits work equally well under feudalism, capitalism, socialism, or any proposed utopia. The opportunist’s method (identify where advantage lies, form coalitions where useful, betray where profitable, legitimize whatever position one has attained) is invariant across systems.

Why the Nominal System Matters So Little

This is why the formal system matters less than it appears to. Any system, almost from its outset, is co-opted by the opportunists. A revolutionary party, a bureaucracy, a market, and a democracy each create positions of power and advantage, and the people most willing to seek and exploit those positions are the ones who rise. The founding principles become a vocabulary the new rulers use, while the substance of rule passes to those who were best at taking it.

The historical record is consistent with this. The Soviet case is the clearest: a revolution explicitly aimed at abolishing class rule produced, within a generation, the nomenklatura, a self-perpetuating elite with privileged access to goods, housing, education, and political power, ruling in the name of a classless society (Djilas, 1957; Voslensky, 1984). The capitalist case is equally familiar: representative democracy in the United States, whatever its constitutional ideals, responds in practice far more to the preferences of economic elites and organized business interests than to those of ordinary citizens, a conclusion reached by Gilens and Page (2014) after analyzing nearly 1,800 policy cases. Michels (1911/1962) identified the mechanism a century earlier as the “iron law of oligarchy”: any organization large enough to need leadership develops a leadership class whose interests diverge from the membership, and the leadership wins.

Turchin (2023) describes the complementary dynamic at the elite level: as societies grow wealthy, the number of people competing for elite positions outgrows the number of positions available, producing cycles of intra-elite conflict, counter-elites, and instability. The rich are not a unified bloc, and this competition among them is real and often decisive. But it is competition within the ruling layer. The founding principles of a regime function in these struggles as rhetoric rather than constraint. “Liberty,” “equality,” “the proletariat,” “the free market”: each becomes a vocabulary the new rulers use, while the substance of rule passes to those who were best at taking it.

The consequence for political theory is unwelcome but hard to avoid. Redesigning the formal system does not remove the cause, because the cause is in the people who operate it. Constitutional engineering changes the shape of the openings available; it does not change who is best at moving through the openings. Utopian schemes fail twice over: first because they assume cooperative dispositions where the population contains opportunists, and second because they concentrate the means of enforcement in offices that opportunists will reliably capture (Popper, 1945).

The Permanence of the Poor

The same logic accounts for the permanence of the poor. Absolute poverty may be reduced, and some individuals and groups are lifted out of it, but a bottom tier of great poverty exists in every social system, for a variety of reasons: disabling circumstances, discrimination, exclusion from the networks through which opportunity flows, and the simple arithmetic of a hierarchy that must, at every level above them, be rewarding its climbers. Class societies reproduce themselves across generations through the transmission of wealth, schooling, and social capital (Bourdieu & Passeron, 1977; Piketty, 2014). A system that filters for opportunists at the top does not, at the same time, create the conditions that would dissolve the bottom; the two structures are two ends of the same process of extraction and selection.

The Pareto distribution describes this structure. Across a striking range of economies, eras, and measurement techniques, the upper tail of wealth follows a power law: a small number at the top holding a large share of the whole (Pareto, 1896/1964). Yakovenko and Rosser (2009) showed that the tail of income and wealth distributions follows power-law statistics in a wide variety of national economies, while the bulk of the population fits an exponential pattern, a regularity robust enough to model with the tools of statistical physics. Pareto himself believed the distribution was close to a social constant, and although modern research shows the exponent varies with institutions and period, the qualitative structure recurs. It is among the few regularities in economics that approaches the reliability of a law of physics, and it holds across societies regardless of their stated ideals. The distribution is not a policy outcome in any straightforward sense; it is closer to an attractor that policy perturbs at its edges.

The Hunter-Gatherer Exception

There may be an exception, at least in some cases, among hunter-gatherer societies. Material wealth is not abundant there, yet life satisfaction is present, and the extreme concentrations of wealth and power seen in settled, complex societies do not take hold. Sahlins (1972) famously characterized foragers as “the original affluent society”: their material wants are few and easily met, their working hours short, and scarcity, in the sense that structures market societies, is largely absent. Ethnographic work among mobile foragers documents systematic leveling mechanisms (demand sharing, ridicule of boastfulness, gossip, and ostracism) that actively suppress would-be dominators (Boehm, 1999). Boehm argued that egalitarianism in such societies is not the absence of hierarchy-seeking but the reverse: it is a running counter-dominance coalition, maintained deliberately, against the individuals who would otherwise rise.

The point generalizes the essay’s central claim rather than contradicting it. The opportunist’s advantage depends on there being wealth and positions of control to capture. Where storable surpluses, settled property, and offices of coordination do not exist, dominance striving finds little purchase, and the counter-dominance coalition holds. Where foragers did store food, inequality followed, as Testart (1982) shows in his comparative work on storage and social inequality. Agriculture, storage, and surplus changed the environment: they created the surpluses and the coordination roles, and the opportunists rose to take them. Outside the small band, those openings exist everywhere, and the opportunists rise. The hunter-gatherer case, then, is not evidence that the disposition is absent, but evidence that its success is conditional on the structure of opportunities, which is exactly what one should expect if the traits are psychological and the systems merely provide the ladder.

Conclusion

The persistence of concentrated wealth and power across feudal, capitalist, socialist, and democratic regimes points to a cause deeper than institutions: a minority of people with strong dominance motivation, callousness, and unprincipled opportunism, reliably selected upward by any structure that offers positions of advantage. Institutions shape the ladder; they do not change who climbs best. The founders’ vocabulary survives as the opportunists’ rhetoric, oligarchy reconstitutes itself from the leadership of reform movements as much as from their opponents, and the Pareto structure of wealth reappears as an attractor rather than an accident. The permanence of a bottom tier of poverty is the same process viewed from the other end.

The hunter-gatherer case shows that this is not metaphysical necessity. Where there is little to capture and strong counter-dominance coalitions to capture it, the opportunist stays a nuisance rather than becoming a ruler. This suggests, soberly, what reform can realistically aim at: not the design of a perfect system, but the continuous, institutionalized suppression of opportunism’s rewards (transparency, rotation, limits on office, and the social willingness to ridicule and resist the boastful), an effort that, like egalitarianism among foragers, must be maintained rather than achieved. The alternatives are not between systems but between neglecting and attending to a psychological constant that every system, so far, has housed.

References

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