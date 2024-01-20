Note: I don’t know the context for this, but guessing there are some hearings around the ArriveCan app. If I don’t see it in one of my feeds, it didn’t happen I guess.

ArriveScam has been one big multi-dimensional coverup, and it is all starting to make sense. Two senior public servants were recently suspended without pay after giving testimony critical of the current President of the CBSA. Their suspension came just a few weeks after testifying before committee. What else is being kept in the dark by people who are afraid of what might happen to them if they bring it to light?