The who, what and why of the Canadian protests that took place late in the era of COVID — Ray McGinnis’ book does well to capture all these details while also weaving an inspirational story of solidarity that happens when people band together in support of freedom. Hear from Ray and Mary Holland on CHD.TV as they discuss the details of this narrative and its significance for human liberties in countries across the world.

by Ray McGinnis (Author)

In January 2022, protesters travelled to Ottawa seeking to debate the Canadian government’s pandemic measures that had caused widespread bankruptcies, suicides, domestic abuse, addictions, and overdoses. They challenged the alarmist depiction of the virus as a clear and present danger to all. Media and politicians smeared the protesters as insurrectionists, homophobes, Nazis, anti-vaxxers, and arsonists. But was any of this true?

In Unjustified, Ray McGinnis examines testimony at the PublicOrder Emergency Commission that confirms the protesters were never dangerous as depicted. He chronicles court cases unfolding since the protests that raise questions about our judicial system, and details a recent federal court ruling that concluded the Emergencies Act invocation was unconstitutional and illegal. Unjustified is a call to readers to revisit assumptions about what happened at the Freedom Convoy. McGinnis invites us to question who benefits when media narratives are scaring us to death, and what is the cost to our democracy?