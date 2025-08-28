Original at link: Article by Dr. Toby Rogers

Science-for-hire companies break scientific standards, damage public debate, and help spread harmful practices

The New York Times recently ran a “Guest Essay” on autism by Jessica Steier, someone with no training in autism research and at least ten financial conflicts of interest. No independent scholars seemed willing to defend the standard view, so the Times turned instead to a consultant with strong ties to pharmaceutical and chemical companies.

Steier runs a consulting outfit called Unbiased Science. Despite its name, the group has taken money—sometimes through pass-through organizations—from major corporations, including 3M, Procter & Gamble, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Moderna, and CSL Seqirus. She has advised an infant formula company and works with a firm that sells monosodium glutamate (MSG).

Her podcast often defends controversial products and chemicals. It has described glyphosate (the herbicide in Roundup) as “safe,” claimed Teflon is “non-toxic,” dismissed concerns about pesticide residues in food, defended genetically modified organisms (GMOs) as safe and beneficial, and even called hydrogenated oils a safe dietary fat. Episodes on organic farming argued that natural pesticides are more dangerous than synthetic ones. Her co-host, Andrea Love, has also promoted aspartame as safe, brushing off cancer concerns. Both criticized international cancer research agencies for labeling certain chemicals as possibly carcinogenic.

Critics argue that these claims represent “junk science” designed to protect industry. Groups like SourceWatch, Beyond Pesticides, and Moms Across America have documented extensive evidence against these positions.

In her Times essay on autism, Steier repeated many disputed points:

She downplayed the risks of mercury and aluminum in vaccines, even though they are known neurotoxic substances.

She ignored legal battles where courts sided against state medical boards over unfair actions.

She overlooked decades of autism prevalence studies showing a dramatic rise in diagnoses.

She relied on a Danish study that later had to correct major errors in its data.

She dismissed studies comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children that reported higher autism risks in vaccinated groups.

Science-for-hire firms like Steier’s follow a long-established playbook. Companies such as Gradient, Exponent, and Ramboll have done similar work, earning the nickname “rented white coats” for defending products that later proved harmful.

The New York Times gave Steier’s essay prominent placement and professional design but failed to disclose her conflicts of interest or allow space for rebuttals. This raises questions about whether the essay was essentially paid promotion disguised as journalism.

The stakes are high. Autism rates continue to climb, and understanding its causes is a major national issue. Yet rather than investigate honestly, the Times seems to provide cover for powerful industries. Critics argue that by giving a platform to industry-linked voices while silencing dissent, the Times has abandoned its responsibility to the public and has instead become complicit in policies that put health at risk.