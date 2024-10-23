Note: Maybe I am getting tired (time for my nap) but I found the piece interesting and also hard to follow. Below is a synopsis by ChatGPT. Caveat lector. I could post a picture of Gate’s ugly mug but would prefer not to. Instead I will post a picture of a puppy. You do like puppies don’t you?

Bill Gates loses groundbreaking lawsuit and must appear before a Dutch court

Link to Article: BREAKING NEWS: Bill Gates loses lawsuit and will appear in Dutch court

Bill Gates loses lawsuit and is ordered to appear in Dutch court

By Penny Marie and Zebra Inspiratie

October 19, 2024

Source: Zebra Inspiratie, by Erica Krikke, Netherlands

Bill Gates, renowned philanthropist and co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has recently faced legal action in the Netherlands following a lawsuit filed by seven Dutch citizens. The plaintiffs accuse Gates of wrongful conduct related to his involvement in "The Great Reset," a global initiative aiming to restructure societies in response to major crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic. The hearing for the case took place on September 18, 2024, in the District Court of Leeuwarden, Friesland, with a verdict delivered on October 16, 2024.

Gates did not personally attend the September 18 hearing but was represented by a lawyer from PelsRijcken, a prominent Dutch law firm. His legal team argued that the Dutch court does not have jurisdiction over him since Gates is a U.S. citizen and resident. The court, however, rejected this argument in its October 16 ruling, stating that it does have jurisdiction to hear the case. This decision requires Gates to appear in further proceedings, marking a significant legal development in what has been described as a groundbreaking lawsuit.

The Case and Its Basis

The plaintiffs, represented by lawyers Arno van Kessel and Peter Stassen, allege that Gates and his associates, specifically individuals like Hofstra, acted unlawfully by misleading the public about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines as part of "The Great Reset" project. The claimants argue that Gates and his team, knowingly or negligently, promoted vaccines that were unsafe and ineffective, leading to both physical and mental harm for the plaintiffs.

"The Great Reset," a concept popularized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and described in Klaus Schwab's book Covid-19: The Great Reset, proposes a radical reorganization of global societies to address perceived global crises. The plaintiffs assert that this initiative, which includes forced and planned changes to fundamental aspects of human life, was used to justify the promotion of the COVID-19 vaccines under false pretenses. The claimants argue that they were induced to receive the vaccines based on misleading information about their safety and efficacy, and as a result, suffered personal injuries.

One of the plaintiffs, who is seriously ill, was represented by her father in an emotional plea to the court. Her condition has left her unable to speak, adding a poignant dimension to the case, as the plaintiffs seek justice for what they believe were deliberate and unlawful actions taken by Gates and his representatives.

The Dispute Over Jurisdiction

A key issue in the lawsuit is whether the Dutch court has the authority to hear the case against Gates, who resides in the United States. Gates' legal team argued that no international treaty exists between the Netherlands and the United States that grants the Dutch court jurisdiction in civil and commercial matters such as these. They maintained that the court had no standing to judge Gates' actions under Dutch law, as he is not a resident of the Netherlands.

However, the Dutch court ruled on October 16 that it does indeed have jurisdiction to hear the case under general international law, specifically citing the Dutch Code of Civil Procedure. This ruling represents a significant setback for Gates, as it means that the lawsuit will proceed in the Dutch legal system, and Gates may be required to take part in future proceedings, either in person or through his legal team.

Media Coverage and Public Reaction

The case has attracted considerable media attention, with various Dutch outlets covering the proceedings and providing live updates. De Vrije Omroep made recordings of the September 18 hearing, and Zebra Inspiratie provided live coverage before and after the court session. Additionally, Erica Krikke, one of the co-authors of this report, hosted a live press conference on her Facebook page to update the public on the developments.

The plaintiffs’ claims have sparked significant public interest, particularly because they are linked to larger debates about the global handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine safety, and the role of influential figures like Gates in shaping public health policies. The case is not only seen as a legal battle over the actions of one individual but also as a broader critique of how powerful global actors, such as the WEF and the UN, have influenced national policies during the pandemic.

What Happens Next?

The legal team representing the seven plaintiffs, van Kessel and Stassen, is expected to give an in-depth interview to Zebra Inspiratie after October 27, where they will discuss the broader implications of the case and what they see as the significance of the court’s ruling on jurisdiction. The lawsuit itself is far from over, with more hearings and legal proceedings anticipated in the coming months.

Further updates and coverage will be provided by Freebirds Media, a collaboration between Penny Marie and Erica Krikke, who formed the media outlet in 2023 to cover stories of international interest. The case against Bill Gates is expected to remain a focal point of public and media attention as it unfolds.

