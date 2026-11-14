The problem

Walk into a store that sells supplements, whether it leans toward health or toward fitness, and you meet dozens of products, each in many forms and from many brands. Online, the advice multiplies. Articles and videos name one more thing you should be taking, and the people giving the advice often seem intelligent, well read and sincere. If you followed all of it, you would spend much of your day buying, sorting and swallowing pills, and a large part of your income as well.

Even then you would learn almost nothing. If your health improved, you could not say which pill deserved the credit, or whether any did. If it worsened, you could not say whether one of them was to blame. Too many things would have changed at once.

This paper starts from that bewilderment and asks a harder question. When credentialled experts make a strong case for a supplement, and other credentialled experts make a cautious case against it, and both say they are following the science, what is a thoughtful person to do? The supplements ephektikoi takes serve as a worked example. The point is not to decide whether they work, but to show why the question may be impossible to settle.

Why health results are hard to read

Part of the difficulty lies in how health works. People get better and people get worse, whether or not they are treated. A cold passes, a sore back eases, and energy rises and falls with the seasons and the stresses of life. When we start a supplement and then feel better, it is natural to give it the credit. But we cannot know what would have happened without it, because we only live each stretch of life once. Only now and then is a result clear enough to be certain, as when a person with a true deficiency is given the missing nutrient and recovers.

This is also why “does it make you feel better?” is a poor test, though it is the one a store clerk may use. Hope, chance and ordinary ups and downs can all produce a good feeling. Meanwhile, the nutrients that matter most tend to work quietly, by correcting a shortfall or lowering a long-term risk, and nobody feels that from one day to the next. So “I feel better” does not show that a supplement works, and “I feel no different” does not show that it fails.

Studies are meant to help, but they report averages across groups, and an average can hide a great deal. A supplement might help a few, do nothing for most and harm some, and the average will look modest and say nothing about which of those you are. We are individuals, not groups, and our response may not match the group’s. The size of any effect is at best an estimate. Taking several supplements together makes matters worse, because the body does not treat each substance in isolation. Some compete for absorption, some strengthen one another, and some interfere with medicines. Studies rarely test more than one or two at a time, so the effects of a handful taken together are largely unknown.

The state of nutritional research

The research that might settle these questions is itself in poor shape. Nutrition is hard to study. People cannot be assigned a diet and kept on it for decades, so most studies ask people what they eat and then watch what happens. Memory of meals is unreliable, and people who eat differently also differ in exercise, income, smoking and much else. The effects being sought are usually small and the variation between people is huge, which makes the size of any effect hard to measure. Studies are costly, and those that find something striking are far more likely to be published and repeated in the news. Results are seldom replicated.

These flaws are not unique to nutrition. John Ioannidis, one of the best-known critics of research methods, argued in a widely read 2005 paper that many published findings in medicine and elsewhere are false, for reasons that include small effects, flexible ways of analysing data, selective reporting and low odds to begin with. Under that view, a finding of modest benefit from a supplement is more likely to be wrong than right.

The effects that survive such weaknesses are the large ones: smoking and lung cancer, or the cure of a severe deficiency. Supplements, for the most part, do not fall in that class.

Ioannidis, however, mostly criticised how the standard methods are applied. Other critics go much further, and they are the subject of the next section.

The limits of science and statistics

Behind the phrase “the science says” sits a belief that statistics, carefully applied, turns data into reliable knowledge. That belief is much less secure than it sounds. The doubts come from inside statistics, the philosophy of science and the history of science, though they are argued mostly in specialist journals and books, and most working researchers and guideline writers have not had to settle them.

Statistics is itself contentious. Even among its supporters there are rival camps. One treats probability as the long-run frequency of events. Another treats it as a degree of belief given the evidence. Within each camp there are further disputes about how the work should be done. It is not at all like mathematics proper, and it lacks the standing of the sciences built on stable systems. Engineering and electricity earn their reliability because the systems are steady, the variables can be isolated, and an experiment can be repeated until the answer comes out the same every time. Health and nutrition offer none of those conditions, so the same methods give far less certain answers there than the neat numbers in a study suggest.

Critics of the foundations. Paul Meehl argued from 1967 that significance testing is a weak and almost uninformative way to test theories in the soft sciences, because with enough data almost any two things will differ. Jacob Cohen and Gerd Gigerenzer attacked the ritual use of p-values taught in textbooks, a blend of two rival methods that neither of their founders would have endorsed. Stephen Ziliak and Deirdre McCloskey argued that “statistical significance” has pushed aside the question of how big an effect actually is. Sander Greenland catalogued the common misreadings of p-values and confidence intervals. Bayesian writers such as Andrew Gelman hold that p-values answer a question nobody really asks. Defenders exist too, Deborah Mayo most prominently, so the argument is live. Ioannidis, by comparison, mostly criticised how the standard methods are applied, not the methods themselves.

Groups are not individuals. Nancy Cartwright, in Hunting Causes and Using Them (2007) and in a 2018 paper with Angus Deaton, argues that a well-run trial shows only that a treatment worked somewhere, in that population under those conditions. Whether it will work for a particular person depends on causal structure the trial does not reveal. Stephen Senn has argued that ordinary trials cannot separate a person’s individual response from noise. John Worrall questioned the idea that randomized trials belong at the top of a ladder of evidence. Judea Pearl argued that statistics alone cannot reach causes unless the assumptions about causes are made explicit. Ian Hacking traced how thinking in terms of populations and averages became second nature in the nineteenth century, so that it now seems obvious rather than chosen. The one direct remedy for the individual problem is the single-person trial, in which one person alternates a supplement and a placebo and tracks a measurable result. It can work for fast, measurable effects such as a blood pressure drift. It cannot work for long-term outcomes such as lifespan or the health of arteries.

Can science correct itself? It is often said that science is self-correcting. In principle it could be, but Thomas Kuhn, in The Structure of Scientific Revolutions (1962), made a harder point: the standards for judging evidence belong to the working paradigm, so a field cannot fully audit itself from the inside. It can only replace one result with another that its own standards prefer. Nutrition and medicine do show reversals. Large trials overturned the early hopes for beta-carotene and vitamin E, and the Women’s Health Initiative reversed decades of support for hormone replacement in 2002. But those corrections took years and large public funding, and they have not reached most supplements, which have no sponsor to pay for a decisive trial. The corrections can also need correcting. Later reanalyses of the hormone trials suggested that timing and age mattered, and the original verdict was partly walked back. Nothing outside the paradigm says which stage is the sound one. “Self-correcting” is a true statement about how science can work and a misleading description of how it often works in these fields.

These critics are a sample, not a complete list. Many others have made related arguments. Their common message is that the tools which produce the claims behind nutrition advice are less reliable than the confident tone of the advice implies.

Why government guidelines deserve caution

When a body such as Health Canada sets a guideline, it arrives with an official seal and often a precise number, and it is natural to treat it as settled. It should not be. Guidelines come from committees that must give one message to millions of people, so they simplify. Where the evidence is thin, members fall back on judgment, and judgment can be shaped by habit, politics and the interests of food and farm industries. The record includes reversals. For decades the public was told to eat less fat, and later research cast serious doubt on that advice. The United States dropped its long-standing limit on dietary cholesterol in 2015. Canada’s Food Guide long gave dairy and meat their own groups, which critics said reflected industry influence, and the 2019 edition removed them.

The upper limits for vitamins show the problem plainly. The limit for vitamin D used in Canada, 4,000 IU a day, comes from a 2011 review by a North American expert panel. Critics say it is too low. The Endocrine Society has treated up to 10,000 IU as safe for adults, and a later reanalysis found a statistical error in a related figure from the same review. Others argue the opposite, that large doses may not be harmless, pointing to more falls and fractures in trials that gave very large doses at long intervals. Vitamin B6 is a second example. Health Canada and the United States allow up to 100 mg a day, while the European Food Safety Authority cut its limit to 12 mg in 2023. Two serious bodies, looking at similar evidence, ended up about eight times apart.

That gap shows that such numbers are judgments, not measurements. They mark roughly where harm has been reported, not where benefit begins, and they are best read as rough guides. A guideline is one committee’s opinion at one moment. A careful reader asks what evidence it rests on, how strong that evidence is, who paid for it, and what other countries concluded from the same material.

The caution must also run the other way. Independent critics work with the same flawed research, and some of them sell books, programs or supplements. Disagreeing with the official line does not make someone right. Both sides are working with the same unreliable tools.

The case for ephektikoi’s supplements

Ephektikoi takes a B-complex, vitamin B12, vitamin D3, vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, zinc, coenzyme Q10, curcumin, quercetin, vitamin K2, creatine, berberine, resveratrol and serrapeptase, plus a few others not named here. He uses the standard doses printed on each bottle. He takes them because he has listened to credentialled people in medicine and nutrition make the case for each, and he has decided to accept tentatively that they could be right and that the bet is worth making.

A note on what follows: this section gives only the favourable case, as its supporters, many of them credentialled researchers and clinicians, would make it. It is a positive spin, and it may or may not be correct. The figures are quoted as supporters cite them and have not been checked against the original papers here. Whether the claims are right is not the point of this section. The point is that strong claims of benefit are made, by serious people, for every item on the list.

B-complex. The central claim is that B6, B12 and folate lower homocysteine, a blood chemical linked to vascular disease and brain aging. In the Oxford VITACOG trial, older adults with mild memory impairment who took B6, B12 and folic acid for two years lost brain volume about 30 percent more slowly, and more than 50 percent more slowly among those with the highest homocysteine. In a large Chinese trial, adding folic acid to blood pressure treatment cut first strokes by about a fifth, and an earlier meta-analysis reported about 18 percent fewer strokes with folic acid. Supporters add that B vitamins are needed for energy metabolism and that older adults often absorb them poorly.

Vitamin B12. A substantial minority of older adults are low or borderline, because stomach acid and intrinsic factor decline with age. Supporters argue that a shortage damages nerves, sometimes irreversibly, causes anemia, and is linked to faster brain shrinkage and memory loss. A Cochrane review found that high-dose oral B12 corrects low levels as well as injections do.

Vitamin D3. At British Columbia’s latitude the skin makes almost no vitamin D from October to March, and older skin makes less still. A Cochrane review reported about 6 percent lower death rates in older adults taking D3. A 2017 BMJ meta-analysis found fewer respiratory infections, with the strongest effect in the most deficient. A 2009 BMJ analysis reported about 19 percent fewer falls with 700 to 1,000 IU a day. The large VITAL trial found about 22 percent fewer autoimmune diseases with D3. Many researchers also argue that official intake advice is too low.

Vitamin C. Linus Pauling, a two-time Nobel laureate, championed it for colds and general health. A Cochrane review by Harri Hemilä found that regular use shortens colds by about 8 percent in adults, and that in people under heavy physical stress, such as marathon runners, skiers and soldiers in cold climates, it roughly halved the number of colds. Meta-analyses also report small drops in blood pressure and uric acid. It is essential for collagen and a major antioxidant in blood.

Magnesium. Supporters call it a commonly under-eaten mineral involved in hundreds of enzyme reactions. The American Academy of Neurology and the American Headache Society rate it “probably effective” for preventing migraine. Meta-analyses show modest reductions in blood pressure, and large cohort studies link higher intake to lower rates of type 2 diabetes. Small trials report better sleep in older adults with insomnia.

Potassium. A 2013 BMJ meta-analysis found that higher potassium intake lowered blood pressure, with larger effects in people with hypertension, and was associated with about 24 percent lower stroke risk. The 2021 SSaSS trial in China, with some 21,000 participants, found that a potassium-enriched salt substitute reduced strokes, cardiovascular events and deaths. The World Health Organization recommends higher intake, and most Canadian adults fall short.

Zinc. The AREDS trial from the U.S. National Eye Institute found that a formula including zinc cut progression to advanced macular degeneration by about 25 percent in high-risk older adults. A 2007 trial in older adults found markedly fewer infections with zinc, and meta-analyses by Hemilä report that zinc lozenges shorten colds by around a third. Supporters argue that immune decline with age partly reflects low zinc.

Coenzyme Q10. The body makes it and levels fall with age. The Q-SYMBIO trial in chronic heart failure reported markedly fewer major cardiovascular events. The Swedish KiSel-10 trial in older adults found about half the cardiovascular deaths with CoQ10 plus selenium, with the benefit persisting in follow-up of up to twelve years. Some trials report relief of statin-related muscle aches.

Curcumin. The active compound in turmeric acts on inflammatory pathways. Meta-analyses of trials in knee osteoarthritis report pain relief comparable to ordinary anti-inflammatory pills. In a Japanese trial in ulcerative colitis, adding curcumin to standard treatment gave a markedly lower relapse rate. Meta-analyses also report reductions in inflammatory markers and some improvement in depressive symptoms.

Quercetin. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic, led by James Kirkland, reported that quercetin combined with the drug dasatinib clears senescent (”zombie”) cells in mice and improves physical function, and early human pilot studies reported better walking and chair-stand performance. Those used the combination, not quercetin alone. Separately, a meta-analysis found blood pressure reductions of a few points at about 500 mg a day, and diets rich in flavonols such as quercetin are linked to lower heart disease.

Vitamin K2. Supporters, including Kate Rheaume-Bleue in her writing on the “calcium paradox,” argue that K2 activates the proteins that carry calcium into bone and keep it out of artery walls. The Rotterdam Study found that the highest K2 intake went with about half the coronary death and severe aortic calcification of the lowest, and the Prospect-EPIC study linked each extra 10 micrograms to about 9 percent lower coronary risk. A three-year trial of MK-7 in postmenopausal women found slower bone loss and later reduced arterial stiffness. In Japan, a high-dose form (MK-4) has been an approved osteoporosis treatment since 1995.

Creatine. The International Society of Sports Nutrition names creatine monohydrate as the most effective supplement for high-intensity performance and as safe. Meta-analyses in older adults find that creatine with resistance training adds lean mass and strength beyond training alone, which suits a lifelong martial arts teacher. A systematic review also reported improved short-term memory in healthy adults, and researchers continue to study bone and brain effects.

Berberine. Supporters call it “nature’s metformin.” A small Chinese trial found that it lowered HbA1c about as much as metformin in type 2 diabetes, and meta-analyses report lower fasting glucose, HbA1c, LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. The mechanism claimed is activation of the AMPK enzyme, the energy-sensing pathway that metformin also acts on, and a study in Nature Medicine showed that it raises the liver’s LDL receptors. Trials also report benefits in polycystic ovary syndrome and fatty liver.

Resveratrol. The compound from red grapes was linked by David Sinclair and colleagues at Harvard to the sirtuin longevity pathways, and in a 2006 Nature study it improved health and survival in mice on a high-fat diet. Supporters call it a mimic of calorie restriction. Human work is smaller: a trial in healthy older adults found better memory retention and hippocampal connectivity after six months, and meta-analyses report lower fasting glucose in type 2 diabetes and small reductions in blood pressure.

Serrapeptase. An enzyme that breaks down proteins, prescribed as an anti-inflammatory in Japan, parts of Europe and India for decades. A multicentre Italian trial in ear, nose and throat inflammation found better results than placebo. Trials after wisdom-tooth surgery found less swelling, pain and jaw stiffness, and smaller studies report improvement in carpal tunnel symptoms and thinner mucus in chronic airway disease. Some supporters claim it clears arterial plaque, but no human trial supports that.

The conventional view of the same supplements

The mainstream view comes from bodies such as Health Canada, Osteoporosis Canada, Hypertension Canada, Diabetes Canada, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and Cochrane. What follows is drawn from general knowledge and has not been checked against the original sources here. Like the positive case, it claims to follow the science.

B-complex. Not needed with an adequate diet. Large trials of folic acid, B6 and B12 lowered homocysteine without reducing heart attacks. The VITACOG brain-shrinkage result is regarded as a single trial awaiting replication, and the Chinese stroke trial was done in a population with low folate, unlike Canada, where flour is fortified.

Vitamin B12. The one clear point of agreement. Health Canada advises adults over 50 to get B12 from fortified foods or supplements, because absorption from food declines with age.

Vitamin D3. Osteoporosis Canada recommends supplementation for adults over 50, and mainstream bodies accept it for older adults in winter. Large trials such as VITAL found no benefit for fractures, cancer or heart disease in people who were not deficient, and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force finds the evidence insufficient for routine use in healthy adults. The autoimmune finding in VITAL was a secondary outcome.

Vitamin C. Fruit and vegetables supply enough. Regular use shortens colds modestly, but it does not prevent them in the general population. Pauling’s broader claims are not supported.

Magnesium. Food should supply it. Headache guidelines, including the Canadian Headache Society’s, list it as an option for migraine prevention. A Cochrane review found no benefit for cramps in older adults, and the effects on blood pressure are small. The diabetes link comes from observational studies.

Potassium. Hypertension Canada recommends more potassium from food. Pills are not recommended, because the evidence is for dietary potassium, and the SSaSS result is attributed largely to the lower sodium in the salt substitute.

Zinc. Recommended for people with intermediate or advanced macular degeneration, based on AREDS, but not for prevention in the general population. Lozenge studies for colds are mixed.

Coenzyme Q10. Not recommended in guidelines. Q-SYMBIO has not been replicated at scale, KiSel-10 was small and combined with selenium, and trials for statin muscle aches have mostly been negative.

Curcumin. Not a standard treatment for osteoarthritis or colitis. The trials are small and low in quality, and reports of liver injury have kept clinicians cautious.

Quercetin. No medical body recommends it. The senolytic work is early, uses a drug combination, and has been tested in very small human studies.

Vitamin K2. The Japanese approval of MK-4 for osteoporosis is a minority position that Canada, the United States and Europe have not followed. Trials of MK-7 on bone and arteries are mixed, and the Rotterdam finding is observational.

Creatine. The most accepted item, regarded as safe and effective for exercise performance. The gains in older adults are generally seen as modest, and the memory findings as preliminary.

Berberine. Not recommended in diabetes guidelines. The trials are mostly small, short, from China and of variable quality, and it is not an approved drug.

Resveratrol. Regarded as a disappointment. The mouse results have not carried over to people, and an Italian cohort study found no link between resveratrol intake and mortality.

Serrapeptase. Regarded as unproven. Reviews rate the trials as low quality, and the claim that it clears arterial plaque has no human support. It is prescribed in Japan and parts of Europe, so even the “mainstream” view varies by country.

A pattern runs through the list. Supporters tend to cite blood markers, subgroup results and single positive trials, while mainstream bodies ask for large trials on hard outcomes such as fractures, strokes and deaths, and treat “insufficient evidence” as the default. Both sides cite the same literature and apply different standards of proof, so the dispute is as much about what counts as evidence as about the evidence itself.

What could go wrong

A fair account must also set out the possible harms and interactions. These come from the same imperfect research, so they carry the same uncertainty as the benefits. Many rest on case reports, small studies and committee estimates, and they are best read as reasons for attention, not as findings. The doses involved are the main thing, and ephektikoi takes the standard doses printed on each bottle. His vitamin B6 comes only in 10 mg doses, far below Canada’s 100 mg limit and below Europe’s 12 mg limit, so the nerve damage reported at much higher doses is a remote concern for him. Where a harm is rare, or appears only in people with certain other health problems, that is noted. His doctor’s and pharmacist’s knowledge of his own conditions and prescriptions, which this paper does not have, matters more than any general statement here.

B-complex. Niacin in a complex can cause flushing at higher doses. B6 can weaken the drug levodopa when it is taken without carbidopa, which matters only to people treated for Parkinson’s disease. High-dose folic acid can hide the anemia of low B12, which matters only if B12 is low, and he takes B12 separately.

Vitamin B12. No harmful upper limit has been set, and acne-like skin reactions are rare. Acid-reducing drugs and metformin lower B12 absorption, which raises the need for it and creates no danger.

Vitamin D3. It is fat-soluble and builds up, so excess can raise blood calcium and promote kidney stones. At ordinary doses that is unlikely. The people at higher risk are those with conditions that already raise calcium, such as an overactive parathyroid gland or sarcoidosis, or those with a history of kidney stones. Thiazide water pills and calcium supplements add to the calcium effect.

Vitamin C. Large amounts can cause diarrhea. Very large doses have been linked to kidney stones in men, mainly those who have had stones before. It increases iron absorption, which matters only in hemochromatosis, a rare iron-overload condition. It can also distort some home blood sugar meters and stool tests for hidden blood.

Magnesium. The usual side effect is loose bowels. It builds up in the body mainly when kidney function is reduced, and kidney function declines with age, so his is worth knowing. It can interfere with the absorption of some antibiotics, bone drugs and thyroid tablets, which is why doses are usually spaced apart.

Potassium. Too much in the blood can disturb the heartbeat, which is a concern chiefly in people with reduced kidney function or people taking ACE inhibitors, ARBs, spironolactone or certain other drugs, and is rare outside those groups. Over-the-counter pills usually contain only small amounts.

Zinc. Long-term intake above about 40 mg a day can use up the body’s copper, leading to anemia and nerve damage, though that figure is itself a committee estimate. Taking zinc from several products can add up past it. It reduces the absorption of some antibiotics.

Coenzyme Q10. Side effects are mild, mainly stomach upset and occasionally trouble sleeping. It can weaken warfarin, which ephektikoi does not take, and it may lower blood pressure a little.

Curcumin. Liver injury is rare and has been reported chiefly with high-absorption products containing piperine. It stimulates the gallbladder, so it is cautioned against with gallstones or a blocked bile duct, and turmeric contains oxalate, which matters mainly to people prone to kidney stones. It may mildly thin the blood and raise the levels of some drugs. Unexplained tiredness, dark urine or yellowing of the skin would be reasons to stop it.

Quercetin. It is well tolerated at usual doses, with occasional headache or tingling. It can affect the enzymes that process certain drugs and may slightly thin the blood.

Vitamin K2. Harm is rare and no upper limit has been set. Its one serious interaction is with warfarin, which vitamin K counteracts. Ephektikoi does not take warfarin, so that does not apply, though it would if a doctor ever prescribed it.

Creatine. It commonly adds a kilo or two of weight from water held in the muscles, and occasionally upsets the stomach. It raises the blood creatinine reading used to estimate kidney function without harming healthy kidneys, so his doctor should know he takes it. People with existing kidney disease should get advice before starting.

Berberine. Stomach upset is common. It can add to the effect of diabetes drugs and cause low blood sugar, and it affects the enzymes that process several drugs.

Resveratrol. It may mildly thin the blood and can affect how the body handles some drugs.

Serrapeptase. It may add to the effect of blood thinners and aspirin, which is why it is usually stopped before surgery. Rare lung and skin reactions have been reported.

Two steps cost little. A pharmacist can check the whole list against any prescriptions in one visit, and a doctor can order blood tests of kidney function and vitamin D level, which would answer several of the questions above.

Two authorities, one coin

Put the two accounts side by side and the difficulty is plain. For the same fifteen supplements there is a strong positive case from credentialled researchers and clinicians, and a cautious conventional case from the bodies that write guidelines. Each side cites studies, and each says it is following the science. Something is wrong somewhere, but it is far from clear what: the quality of the studies, the way they are read, or the standards of proof brought to them.

The disagreement is itself informative. Where the evidence is strong, the camps converge. Smoking and lung cancer, B12 for older adults, and creatine for exercise performance drew agreement from nearly everyone. The supplements on which they split are the ones where the evidence is thin enough to support more than one reading. Several things probably contribute, and nobody can say how much each does:

Different standards of proof. Supporters accept plausible mechanisms, blood markers and single positive trials. Mainstream bodies require large trials on outcomes such as fractures, strokes and deaths.

Weak evidence. Small studies, effects measured on substitutes for what matters, and results that have not been replicated leave room for either side.

Selective reading. Each camp can find studies that support it, and the literature is large enough that this is easy.

Incentives. Supplement makers fund much of the research and marketing, and guideline committees lean cautious because they advise millions.

The usual hope is that more and better trials will settle the matter. But as the section on the limits of science argued, the tools may not be able to do it. Group averages do not tell an individual what will happen to him. The size of any effect is only an estimate. The statistical methods are themselves contested. And, as Kuhn pointed out, the standards used to judge a correction belong to the same paradigm that produced the claim, so there is no neutral referee to call the dispute. For long-term effects in individuals, the decisive test may never be run.

When competent authorities differ and nothing outside the dispute can settle it, a person is left, metaphorically, tossing a coin, or choosing the expert he finds most convincing. That is what ephektikoi does, and he does it knowingly. The toss, however, need not be a fair one. The cost of being wrong is not the same for every supplement, and it can be sorted, even when the benefit cannot be known. The items on the list that are most widely accepted, B12, vitamin D in winter, and creatine, sit on firmer ground than the rest. The items with the thinnest case, among them quercetin, curcumin, serrapeptase and resveratrol, are the natural ones to drop first if the list is ever to be cut, since little is lost if they are doing nothing.

Conclusion

Ephektikoi takes supplements on the word of credentialled advisers he finds persuasive, and he does so with open eyes. He knows that the science may or may not be correct and that replication is needed. He knows that studies report group responses, and that he is an individual whose response may differ. He knows that the sizes of the effects are at best estimates, and that statistics applied to questions like these is fraught, in ways the research community has not accepted and mostly debates in specialist journals. That is not foolish. It is a bet, and it helps to be honest about that.

The research cannot say whether the bet pays. Official guidelines are judgments that differ from country to country. Supporters and mainstream bodies each claim the science, and no neutral referee exists. The people selling or praising the products often have reasons to sound surer than they are, and the same is true of those who dismiss them. What remains is judgment and temperament, guided by a few habits: keep the bet small, read the label, check the list against any medicines, and treat every confident claim, official or independent, with the same measured doubt. None of this will say whether anyone will live longer or be healthier. It simply keeps a hard decision from being made harder by false certainty.