Malhotra argued for a moratorium on mRNA vaccines, citing several lines of evidence:

UK health data (2023): very high “numbers needed to vaccinate” to prevent one hospitalization (e.g., 7,000 vaccinations needed in those over 90 to prevent one hospitalization).

Reanalyses of Pfizer and Moderna trials (published in Vaccine): participants were 2–4 times more likely to suffer serious harm from vaccination than to avoid hospitalization with COVID.

Mechanistic concerns: mRNA technology described as more akin to gene therapy than vaccines, with risks including protein disruption and interference with tumor suppressor genes.