Britain's Center for Countering Digital Hate will be at the "top of the list" of Trump investigatory targets, sources say after Disinformation Chronicle/Racket story.

Trump Campaign: British Censorship Group to Face "Thorough Investigation From All Angles"

Britain's Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) will be subjected to a deep, multi-faceted investigation, according to sources from Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign. This revelation comes after documents were obtained by the Disinformation Chronicle and Racket, showing that "Kill Musk's Twitter" was identified as the top priority in CCDH’s internal agenda notes for 2024. The Trump campaign, infuriated by what it perceives as foreign meddling in U.S. politics, has placed CCDH at the "top of the list" for future investigations.

The documents obtained highlight CCDH's role in advocating for digital censorship policies, which Trump’s allies argue unfairly target their political base. The Trump campaign sees CCDH’s close ties to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government as evidence of inappropriate foreign involvement in U.S. politics. This frustration is compounded by the fact that CCDH’s parent organization, Labour Together, openly advises prominent U.S. Democrats such as Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Trump allies believe this connection between a foreign government and American political figures represents a blatant example of the kind of foreign interference they themselves have been accused of for years, despite those investigations leading nowhere.

"Everything is going to be investigated," said a Trump campaign spokesperson, stressing the seriousness with which they view the situation. "This will be at the top of the list." The campaign plans to dig deep into CCDH’s operations and its ties to the Labour Party, accusing the organization of being part of a broader effort to undermine free speech and conservative political movements, both in the United States and internationally.

The Trump campaign has already initiated steps to bring this issue to official attention, recently submitting a letter to the Federal Election Commission (FEC). In the letter, the Trump campaign accused both the Labour Party and Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign of "making and accepting illegal foreign national contributions." As evidence, the campaign pointed to a since-deleted LinkedIn post from Labour's Head of Operations, Sofia Patel, in which she boasted about sending “nearly 100 Labour Party staff” to U.S. battleground states like North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia to assist Harris’s campaign. Patel’s post also mentioned that housing would be arranged for the volunteers, further raising red flags about the legality of this foreign assistance.

While campaign staffers working as volunteers are not necessarily breaking any laws if they are uncompensated, the Trump campaign insists that the arrangement is still highly suspicious and merits a thorough investigation. Deputy General Counsel for the Trump campaign, Gary Lawkowski, even went so far as to reference the historical significance of British interference, pointing out that just 243 years ago the British were defeated at Yorktown. “It appears that the Labour Party and the Harris for President campaign have forgotten the message,” Lawkowski remarked sarcastically in his FEC complaint, drawing a parallel between the historical battle for American independence and the current issue of foreign influence.

Adding to the intrigue, Prime Minister Starmer himself made what many consider to be a bungled defense of the situation during a flight to Samoa. Starmer downplayed Labour's involvement, stating that the British staffers assisting the Harris campaign were merely volunteers doing work "in their spare time" and staying with other volunteers. His comments have done little to quell the controversy, with critics calling his explanation a "comedy of errors." The Spectator responded to the story with biting commentary, further fanning the flames of the debate.

The CCDH’s connection to Starmer and Labour Together has not been denied, with reports indicating that both organizations were founded by Morgan McSweeney, a key political strategist who played a pivotal role in Starmer's rise to power within the Labour Party. McSweeney was also the director of CCDH for three years, a period that coincided with Starmer’s successful bid to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader. According to McSweeney’s own LinkedIn profile, he resigned from CCDH to serve as Starmer’s Chief of Staff, underscoring the close ties between the British government and the organization now under scrutiny.

As the battle between CCDH and prominent figures like Elon Musk escalates, these developments add another layer of tension. Musk has been in a public feud with CCDH ever since the organization led an effort in late 2022 to condemn Musk’s management of Twitter (now X). CCDH criticized Musk’s decision to cut Twitter’s workforce, arguing that the reduction opened the door for increased levels of abuse, harassment, and hate speech on the platform. In the summer of 2023, CCDH issued a report alleging that Twitter failed to take action on “99% of blue-check accounts tweeting hate,” sparking a call for advertisers to boycott the platform.

In response, Musk sued CCDH, accusing the group of improperly scraping Twitter data to inflate its claims of rampant hate speech on the platform. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed by a judge, to the delight of CCDH’s legal team, who took a victory lap by issuing a statement that Musk had failed to "weaponize the courts to censor good-faith research and reporting." However, the newly uncovered CCDH documents, including the “Kill Musk’s Twitter” agenda item, cast doubt on the group’s claims of operating in good faith. Despite repeated requests for comment, CCDH’s CEO, Imran Ahmed, has so far refused to address the contents of the documents, which contain several other concerning items.

Perhaps most troubling are CCDH’s notes on seeking "progress towards change in the USA." These notes reference the organization’s STAR framework, a broad plan for imposing stricter content moderation policies across digital platforms. This framework advocates for mandatory “duties of care” to remove harmful content, enforced by governments rather than the platforms themselves. CCDH’s agenda notes make it clear that as of January 2024, numerous Western democracies, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, have introduced new laws based on CCDH’s recommendations.

Ahmed himself has been a key figure in promoting Britain’s Online Safety Act, which significantly expanded the powers of the state to regulate speech, including categories such as "sending false information intended to cause non-trivial harm" and "content related to illegal immigration." Ahmed was the first expert witness called to testify about the bill in the British Parliament in 2021. The bill’s sponsor, Conservative MP Damian Collins, also happens to sit on CCDH’s board, further demonstrating the organization’s influence over British censorship policy.

The Trump campaign has voiced concerns that the CCDH’s success in pushing for restrictive speech laws abroad is a sign of what might be coming to the United States. As the only member of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance without major new digital speech regulations, the U.S. remains a key battleground for CCDH’s advocacy efforts. With CCDH’s close relationship to figures like Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, American voters may have reason to be concerned about the organization’s potential to shape U.S. policy.

Among the more alarming items in CCDH’s agenda notes is a section discussing "election options," with a specific question posed: "how can we intervene in a year of big elections?" This phrasing has raised red flags among Trump’s allies, who view it as a clear indication that CCDH is actively seeking to influence electoral outcomes, not just moderate content on social media. The group has also targeted conservative platforms like Libs of TikTok, pushing for them to be deplatformed entirely.

In conclusion, the Trump campaign is gearing up for what promises to be a fierce investigation into CCDH and its ties to the British government. The campaign is framing the situation as a foreign attempt to meddle in American politics and suppress conservative voices, with CCDH’s agenda and past actions seen as indicative of a broader effort to censor political opponents. Trump’s allies are calling on voters to “believe CCDH when they tell you who they are,” insisting that the organization’s actions speak louder than its claims of good-faith moderation. As more information emerges, the battle over digital censorship and foreign influence in U.S. politics is likely to intensify. Further revelations are expected from The Disinformation Chronicle and Racket in the coming weeks, with new document releases scheduled to continue shedding light on CCDH’s activities and influence.