by Jay Bhattacharya (Imprimis, May 2026)

The piece is adapted from a speech Bhattacharya, director of the NIH, gave at a Hillsdale College seminar on April 28, 2026. He is a physician and economist and a co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration.

Opening argument

Bhattacharya says the scientific revolution was built on the principle that no single authority should decide scientific questions. He contends that during the Covid lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccination requirements, a small group of agency directors, international health bodies and journal editors again came to determine what counts as true in science.

Defense of the NIH and the case for reform

He describes the NIH as the world’s largest public funder of biomedical research, providing about 85 percent of funding in every area of biomedicine. He credits it with advances in heart disease, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, cystic fibrosis and sickle cell anemia, and calls it an institution worth saving. He also says it has not done its job well for some time. As evidence, he notes that US life expectancy has not improved since 2010, unlike most European countries, and cites a graph comparing the US with Sweden. He presents “Make America Healthy Again” as a response to chronic disease and says the problem can be solved only by fixing science, which he says has three major problems.

1. The replication crisis

Findings published and publicized often fail to hold up when other scientists repeat the experiments. His example is dietary advice on eggs, which has swung from harmful to a “superfood.”

Most scientific ideas turn out to be wrong, which he says is normal because science is hard. He cites John Ioannidis’s 2005 paper “Why Most Published Research Findings Are False” and says good scientists need epistemic humility.

Publication in a prestigious journal does not make a study true, even with peer review. Reviewers do not recheck the data, so he describes peer review as a measure of editorial approval rather than truth.

The real check is replication. He distinguishes narrow replication (repeating the same experiment) from reproducibility (reaching the same answer by a different method). He says scientists should welcome replication of their work as an honor rather than a threat.

The NIH will fund replication, including replication teams in its Autism Data Science Initiative, which aims to find the causes of rising autism rates. It will also add a “replication button” to PubMed so users can see related replication studies for a paper.

2. Scientific stagnation

Each dollar spent on science, and each additional biomedical paper, now yields less improvement in health than in past decades. His example is that breast cancer survival gains per paper were much larger in the 1960s than today.

He describes a study he worked on that compared the words and phrases in biomedical literature year over year to trace when ideas first appeared. It found that in the 1990s about 55 percent of NIH-funded research built on very new ideas (zero or one year old), and that since about 2000 NIH support for new ideas has collapsed.

The average age of a first NIH grant has risen from the mid-30s in 1980 to the mid-40s. He cites a 2019 paper with Mikko Packalen showing that the likelihood of trying new ideas declines steadily with career age, and quotes Max Planck on discoveries triumphing only as opponents die off.

He proposes a Silicon Valley-style approach, in which funders back young people with risky ideas and accept that many will fail, sometimes productively.

The NIH gets about 100,000 applications a year, and only 8 to 10 percent are funded. Under the payline method, scores correlated strongly with the methods score, and innovation was neglected. The NIH is replacing it with a “Unified Funding Strategy” that empowers reviewers to approve bleeding-edge projects that may well fail. He says success will be judged by whether health improves, not by how many projects succeed.

3. Funding concentration

About a third of NIH grant money goes to about 20 institutions, despite excellent scientists elsewhere in the country.

He attributes this mainly to economics. Grants cover direct research costs and indirect costs for facilities, so scientists are drawn to institutions with expensive equipment like electron microscopes. At those institutions, he says, older scientists often get priority access to labs, and scientists elsewhere have less chance of funding.

The NIH plans to separate direct research money from indirect facilities money. Institutions outside the top 20 could then compete for facilities support, creating what he calls a dynamic market. He expects more institutions to receive NIH money, funds to follow the best scientists, and NIH seed money to attract other investment.

Conclusion

Bhattacharya defines “gold standard science” as science that is replicable, at the bleeding edge, and supportive of scientists with new and promising ideas wherever they are. He says achieving this would amount to launching a second scientific revolution and would let the nation address its health problems.

Sources: Imprimis, May 2026