Here is a detailed summary of Gary Taubes’s Uncertainty Principles essay, “Fighting Obesity? The New England Journal of Medicine Has a Calorie Fixation” (Aug 24, 2025):

Central Argument

Taubes critiques The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) for continuing to treat obesity as a problem of calorie balance—“a calorie is a calorie”—while disregarding decades of evidence that fat storage is hormonally regulated. He argues that the journal’s framing of treatment options as drugs or surgery reflects entrenched medical groupthink and ignores carbohydrate restriction as a viable alternative.

Key Elements

Quiz Framework

Mouse experiment (1935): Even when underfed and losing weight, mice stored dietary fat. This shows fat storage occurs independently of calorie deficit, regulated by metabolic processes.

Clinical vignette (2025): A 42-year-old obese man, post–heart attack, fails to lose weight on a 1500-calorie diet. NEJM offered only drugs or bariatric surgery as options, excluding carbohydrate restriction.

Medical Groupthink

Physicians adopt the calorie model because it is taught in medical school and reinforced by peers.

Shifts in therapy (new drugs, surgeries) are easier to accept than changes in disease mechanism, which would require admitting prior error.

Journals like NEJM reinforce this by limiting treatment choices to calorie restriction plus drugs or surgery.

NEJM’s Clinical Decisions Feature

Launched in 2007, it presents fictional cases with limited treatment options.

Past vignettes (2008, 2014, 2016) consistently portrayed calorie restriction and exercise as the baseline solution, with drugs considered as add-ons.

By 2025, lifestyle modification had narrowed to calorie restriction alone. If that failed, the only sanctioned treatments were pharmaceuticals or surgery.

Ignored Science of Fat Metabolism

Early 20th-century medicine emphasized energy balance because it was measurable.

Biochemists Rudolf Schoenheimer and David Rittenberg (1930s–40s) demonstrated with deuterium tracers that dietary fat could be directly stored in adipose tissue, even under calorie deficit.

Subsequent research (Wertheimer & Shapiro, 1948; later studies in the 1960s) showed fat storage and mobilization are continuous processes governed by hormones such as insulin, glucagon, growth hormone, and adrenaline.

Despite this, physicians held to the calorie-balance model, neglecting the biochemical evidence.

Therapeutic Implications

Carbohydrate restriction, particularly ketogenic diets, lowers insulin and directly influences fat storage mechanisms.

Evidence suggests ketogenic diets can be as effective as GLP-1 drugs for obesity and diabetes.

NEJM’s continued focus on calorie restriction overlooks these findings and restricts physicians’ therapeutic options.

Conclusion

Taubes argues that NEJM perpetuates a flawed paradigm by framing obesity strictly in terms of calorie balance and limiting treatment to drugs or surgery when calorie restriction fails. This disregards established biochemical science and viable dietary approaches that focus on hormonal regulation of fat storage.