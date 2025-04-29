Share this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla EpistemologistSource Code of Mystical Experiences - Andrés Gomez Emilsson, QRI, DemystifySci #339 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSource Code of Mystical Experiences - Andrés Gomez Emilsson, QRI, DemystifySci #339 The DemystifySci Podcast 25.9K subscribers Mike ZimmerApr 29, 2025Share this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla EpistemologistSource Code of Mystical Experiences - Andrés Gomez Emilsson, QRI, DemystifySci #339 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareShare this postEphektikoi - Guerrilla EpistemologistSource Code of Mystical Experiences - Andrés Gomez Emilsson, QRI, DemystifySci #339 Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare