The essay, written as commentary, argues that Marc Gold should not sit on the federal government’s Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion. Gold is a former senator and a former head of the Canada-Israel Committee and the Montreal Jewish Federation.

The author’s case rests on an open letter Gold signed last month, released by Creative Community for Peace. The letter rejects the accusation that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza, using words such as “contempt,” “revulsion” and “lie.” The author notes that major human rights organizations and many genocide scholars have reached the opposite conclusion, and argues that Gold’s position conflicts with the council’s mandate to combat racism and hate and to help shape Canada’s Anti-Racism Strategy. The author also points to Gold’s attendance at a reception hosted by Israel’s Consul-General in Montreal in August, and his participation in a press conference that month releasing a report on antisemitism at Canadian universities.

The essay says Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East issued an action alert criticizing Gold’s membership, and that the office of Minister Marc Miller responded by expressing “full confidence” in him.

The author also discusses York professor Jordy Cummings, who is Gold’s nephew. In June, Cummings wrote in The Breach that the left’s opposition to antisemitism must be unconditional. The author says Cummings did not initially disclose the family relationship, and that other members of his family are major donors to pro-Israel causes. In a response to the author’s earlier critique, Cummings described Gold as well to the left of mainstream Jewish leadership, critical of the current Israeli government, and “a genuine, principled liberal” with whom he disagrees on Palestine. The author rejects this portrayal and argues that Cummings is typical of a left that, three years into the war, fails to challenge what the author calls Jewish supremacism.

The piece ends by asking readers to email Minister Miller and demand that he censure Gold.