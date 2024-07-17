Note: I found this on the internet (somewhere), converted it to text using https://www.imagetotext.info/ and let ChatGPT 4.o have a go at it to make it more readable. I have not tried any of this; it is is far more sophisticated than what I have discovered just using the tool.

ChatGPT Prompting Cheat Sheet: Beginner to Pro V2 1. Learn The Terminology Model : It's like the AI's brain that learned from lots of data.

Prompt : What you tell or ask the AI.

Input : What you provide to the AI, usually in the form of a prompt or question.

Output : The AI's response to your input.

Token : The smallest piece of text the AI can read. Could be a letter or a word.

Max Tokens: The total amount of text that the AI can handle at once. 2. Master These Commands List : Enumerate items, ideas, or steps.

Act as : Assume a specific role to provide tailored responses.

Continue : Extend the current discussion.

Elaborate : Provide more details or explanations.

Summarize : Condensed version of the information.

Identify Gaps : Highlight missing or incomplete elements.

Pros and Cons: Evaluate advantages and disadvantages of a subject. 3. Use These Prompt Structures Customize your ChatGPT chats to your exact needs: TREF : Task, Requirement, Expectation, Format

SCET : Situation, Complication, Expectation, Task

PECRA : Purpose, Expectation, Context, Request, Action

GRADE : Goal, Request, Action, Detail, Examples

ROSES: Role, Objective, Scenario, Expected Solution, Steps 4. Mistakes To Avoid When Crafting Prompts Avoid vague or close-ended questions: Don't : "Do you think our site is good?"

Do: "Can you tell me specifically which pages on our website you find most useful, and why?" Don't forget to be user-centered: Don't : "What's wrong with our product?"

Do: "What challenges have you faced when using our product, and how can we improve it to better meet your needs?" Don't make assumptions: Don't : "Do you find our product easy to use?"

Do: "Can you tell me about a specific time when you found our product difficult to use?" 5. Tone Using different tones can make the AI adaptable to various scenarios, enhancing its versatility: Professional : Great for technical information, important updates where the user may appreciate directness and clarity.

Friendly : Helps users feel more comfortable and promotes engagement.

Enthusiastic : Great for motivating users, introducing new features, or creating excitement.

Empathetic : Useful in customer support scenarios or any situation where the user may be frustrated.

Instructional : Empower users and help them understand complex processes better.

Reassuring : Great for stressful situations or when delivering bad news.

Inspirational: Motivate users to take action, try new features, or engage more deeply with your product. 6. Useful ChatGPT Plugins (GPT-4 Only) Noteable 7. Use These Parameters Temperature : Controls the "creativity" of the model, with higher temperatures producing more diverse and unexpected output. Example : Simulate a "temperature" value of 1 in our conversation.

Diversity_penalty : A higher diversity penalty can lead to more varied and diverse output, while a lower value can lead to more repetitive and similar output. Example : Simulate a "diversity-penalty" value of 0.9 in our conversation.

Presence_penalty : A higher presence penalty can lead to more output that includes certain keywords or phrases, while a lower value can lead to more varied output. Example : Simulate a "presence penalty" value of 0.9 in our conversation.

Frequency_penalty : Controls how much the model penalizes certain words or phrases from appearing too frequently in the generated text. Example : Simulate a "frequency-penalty" value of 1 in our conversation.

Stop_words : Controls whether or not the model generates "stop words" such as "the," "a," and "an." Example : Use a "stop_words" value of 0.5 in our conversation.

8. Useful ChatGPT Extensions Superpower ChatGPT

Prompt Storm

ChatGPT File Uploader

WebChatGPT: Internet Access

Prompt Genius

LINER: Copilot for Web & YouTube 9. Additional ChatGPT Prompt Resources Promptstacks: https://www.promptstacks.com/ FlowGPT: https://www.flowgpt.com/ Github Prompts : https://www.github.com/f/awesome-chatapt-prompts

