Yesterday, in solidarity with Mexico, 31 Canadian organizations stated their objection to Canada’s role in a trade challenge initiated by the United States to end Mexico’s restrictions on the use of genetically modified (GM) corn for certain foods.



Today, CBAN also released a critique of the Government of Canada’s submission of arguments to the trade dispute panel, released on Friday at the end of the day. Read our critique and share today’s press release.



The National Farmers Union says, “the statement of solidarity with Mexico is one way for people in Canada can show how we can work together to build a food system where family and co-operative farmers, and food workers, live in dignity, feeding everyone high quality, healthy, safe food using practices that protect our soil, water, biodiversity and other natural resources.”

The Statement of Solidarity signed by 31 groups says:

We support the seed sovereignty of Indigenous and peasant farmers in Mexico and their pursuit of food sovereignty;

We support the right of people in Mexico to reject genetically modified corn and the right of the Government of Mexico to restrict the use of GM corn in traditional foods;

We stand in solidarity with Mexican farmers and food workers who continue to preserve and maintain corn diversity and their biocultural heritage, and who stand up to resist corporate control of food;

We oppose Canada’s role in the trade dispute that challenges Mexico’s restrictions on the use of GM corn. We oppose the use of trade agreements to undermine democratic rights and prioritize corporate profit-making ahead of the needs of our communities;

We pledge to continue our work together to build a food system where family and co-operative farmers, and food workers, live in dignity, feeding everyone high quality, healthy, safe food using practices that protect our soil, water, biodiversity and other natural resources;

We promote social and economic justice for food producers, and all people living in Canada and around the world.

Mexico delays glyphosate phase-out

The Government of Mexico remains steadfast in defending its restrictions on genetically modified corn but has delayed its implementation of a phase-out of the herbicide glyphosate. Mexican government officials announced that glyphosate use could continue until weed control options are determined.

Mexico's decision to delay came amid reported heavy lobbying from pesticide companies and pressure from US trade officials. Read the story here.

