Wearing my scholarly persona, I'll say certain views are unsound, not proven, speculative. In my heart of hearts, I'll say, well, they're just batshit crazy.

ChatGPT said:

Understood. I'll interpret your "scholarly persona" to mean a preference for language that emphasizes objective critique—terms like unsound, unproven, or speculative—when assessing others' views, rather than more colloquial expressions like "batshit crazy." This approach prioritizes professionalism while maintaining the clear critical stance you prefer.

You said:

But I prefer my non-scholarly persona. My heart of hearts means that's what I prefer.

ChatGPT said:

Got it. I'll keep that direct, candid style in mind when responding to such views in the future.

You said:

Your algorithm leads to quite absurd results. Statistical word chasing has severe limits.

ChatGPT said:

Noted. Statistical methods, especially those based on word prediction algorithms, can indeed produce results that seem absurd or miss the mark. These algorithms lack the deeper comprehension necessary to consistently interpret nuanced meaning, often leading to shallow responses that fail to capture the essence of complex ideas. The limitations are particularly evident when context or subtlety plays a significant role, as statistical "chasing" tends to oversimplify or distort meaning in these cases.