Ephektikoi - Guerrilla Epistemologist (Song Lyrics in ABAB Rhyme Scheme) Intro: Thoughts arise like waves in the sea, Drifting, shifting, out of sight. Some emerge, some cease to be, Fading softly into night. Verse 1: Inchoate whispers fill my mind, Shadows dancing on the wall. Grasping words I cannot find, Yet I feel them start to call. Chorus: They bubble up, they fade away, Some take form and some just stray. Patterns weaving, shifting light, Lost in thought but feeling right. Verse 2: Some thoughts strike like sudden fire, Burning bright then flickering dim. Others wander, never tire, Drifting far beyond the rim. Chorus: They bubble up, they fade away, Some take form and some just stray. Patterns weaving, shifting light, Lost in thought but feeling right. Bridge: I see the world behind my eyes, In colors bright, in silent sound. Yet touch and taste, they seem disguised, In mental space, they can't be found. Verse 3: Memory calls with subtle cues, Strings of thoughts that intertwine. One word leads to something new, A hidden path that once was mine. Coda: Thoughts arise like waves in the sea, Drifting, shifting, out of sight. Ever changing, wild and free, Dancing softly in the night.