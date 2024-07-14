Shooting at Trump rally is being investigated as assassination attempt, AP sources say
The article lags behind the picture. It appears that Trump was shot and hit in the ear from the photo. Seems like an odd article. Shooter is killed by secret service. Look for anomalies in the stories
Note: Assassination attempt. Gee, do you think so?
I was just informed of this 10 minutes ago.
Look for anomalies in the story. Assassinations in the U.S. seem to be a tradition, and there is always evidence that events were not as depicted in the official stories (yeah, there may be more than one).
It could just be a lone nut, but that is only one possibility, and to my mind, not even the most probable.
I not a big fan of the man, but consider him less likely to get us into a atomic war than Biden’s handlers, whoever they may be.
I do not suffer from Trump derangement syndrome (TDS: a real thing in my opinion)