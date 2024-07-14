Note: Assassination attempt. Gee, do you think so?

I was just informed of this 10 minutes ago.

Look for anomalies in the story. Assassinations in the U.S. seem to be a tradition, and there is always evidence that events were not as depicted in the official stories (yeah, there may be more than one).

It could just be a lone nut, but that is only one possibility, and to my mind, not even the most probable.

I not a big fan of the man, but consider him less likely to get us into a atomic war than Biden’s handlers, whoever they may be.

I do not suffer from Trump derangement syndrome (TDS: a real thing in my opinion)