Share this postSHOCK! As The UK & France UNEXPECTED Do A U-TURN (& Break Defence Promise) Neil McCoy-Wardephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSHOCK! As The UK & France UNEXPECTED Do A U-TURN (& Break Defence Promise) Neil McCoy-Ward 429K subscribersMike ZimmerOct 03, 2024Share this postSHOCK! As The UK & France UNEXPECTED Do A U-TURN (& Break Defence Promise) Neil McCoy-Wardephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postSHOCK! As The UK & France UNEXPECTED Do A U-TURN (& Break Defence Promise) Neil McCoy-Wardephektikoi.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare