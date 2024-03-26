As a professional Classical Violinist, this video sucked every one of my brain cells. This person argues that if you play classical music, you are racist... If you play works from Mozart, Beethoven, Paganini, Bach, Vivaldi and the list of composers go on, you are offensive to this person. That means that all you prodigies who play the violin, piano, cello, and more, you must give up your instrument. If your conscience is plagued by this video, not to worry, ViolinMechanic's got your back. Now go Practice.