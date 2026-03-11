On Friday, February 20th, the Musqueam Indian Band and the Government of Canada signed three landmark agreements that recognize Musqueam’s Constitutionally-protected Aboriginal rights and strengthen Musqueam’s roles in fisheries and stewardship and marine emergency management. By signing these agreements, the Government of Canada is acknowledging Musqueam’s Constitutionally-protected Aboriginal rights in our traditional territories and charting an ongoing path to implementation of these rights for our future generations.

This is not recognizing the legal title to the land and does not change Musqueam’s approach to private property. As stated by Chief Sparrow in December 2025 “Musqueam is not coming for anyone’s private property. Our approach to traditional unceded territory is one of partnership and relationship with our neighbours, not trying to take away our neighbours’ private property.”

Musqueam’s approach is rooted in relationships, not litigation. We are leaders in innovative approaches to negotiation and partnerships. Just like our agreement with YVR and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, this framework and related agreements are negotiated outside courts with the Government of Canada.

